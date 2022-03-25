Eye-catching statement from Paddy Pimblett about his payment

Getty Paddy Pimblett won his fight on the UFC undercard

Paddy Pimblett put on a show at the ufc london over the weekend but “The Baddy” didn’t exactly shovel it in after his second win in the promotion.

Despite being one of — if not the — biggest draw on the card, Pimblett was paid just $12,000 for showing up and another $12,000 for the win. He also earned a $50,000 performance bonus (Performance of the Night), awarded to each fighter who finished off his opponent via completion.

“People love to talk about how much you make, right? It’s what they do. Yup, $12k and $12k,” Pimblett confirmed on The Dave Portnoy Show by Barstool Sports. “Yes, plus the bonus.”

Pimblett wasn’t complaining. He understands that this is his second fight and that he will earn a lot more as a result of his next contract if he continues to win.

“It goes up after every fight but you have a contract,” Pimblett said. “Every time they offer me a new one, they will offer me a new one. I know what I signed.”

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Pimblett had won $107,000 the weekend, to which the fighter reacted with a mocking tone on Twitter.

“I wish I won that, are you kidding?!” he tweeted.

Pimblett appeared on the show with fellow viral sensation Molly “Meatball” McCann, who won her first fight with a spectacular third-round knockout. It was McCann’s eighth fight in the UFC, bringing home a total of $136,000 for the event compared to Pimblett’s $78,000 (with other bonuses included).

“This was my eighth fight. Paddy will probably make more than me on his next contract,” McCann maintained. “You have to pay the flat fee, but I’ll tell you what Dave, Dana will get the money for our boy Patrick now.”

Pimblett has shown great star power and has the potential to headline a card in the near future if he continues at his current pace. He already has other fighters looking for him to fight, including undefeated fighters. Ilia Topuria and Ottman Azaitar.

Pimblett has rejected comparisons to Conor McGregor

The way Pimblett handles himself in and out of the octagon has led to comparisons to McGregor. That’s something he has appreciated but rejected thus far over the course of his brief UFC career.

“It is a flattering compliment for what the man has done for the sport,” Pimblett maintained in an interview with Sky Sports. “He is one of the biggest stars the sport has ever seen, but I know I will be bigger than him because I will bring a lot more eyes to this sport.”

“I’m not shaved, lots of tattoos, it’s just me. I’m not trying to be something I’m not and I think kids like that as well as older people. I was born for this. I was put on Earth to fight and entertain people.”

Pimblett is off to a terrific start but only time will tell if his prediction will come true.

