eye problem for Osimhen, suspected head trauma

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee17 mins ago
Bad blow for Victor Osimhen. Following a tough confrontation with Milan Skriniar, Victor Osimhen was forced to leave the pitch due to an eye problem. These are the latest on his condition: Victor Osimhen was transported to the Niguarda Hospital for investigations. Suspected head injury for the player, who will remain under observation; his presence in the next matches of Napoli is in doubt.

Naples: the conditions of Victor Osimhen

Victim of a very hard fight with Skriniar, Victor Osimhen was forced to leave the pitch prematurely due to a problem in his left eye. Trying to hit the ball with his head, the Napoli striker instead took the Slovakian defender in full. For Skriniar a simple blow, for the Nigerian instead a very hard blow between eyebrow and eye. After a few minutes spent lying on the ground in the care of the doctors, the former Lille got up and left the field on his legs but with a conspicuously swollen eye. His condition will be evaluated in the next few hours carefully and with particular care given the delicacy of the affected area. After that, we will try to understand when to have the Neapolitan center forward available, who is currently in doubt for both Lokomotiv and Lazio.

