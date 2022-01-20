eye to form and… young people – SOS Fanta

The Genoa surprised everyone by betting on Alexander Blessin as the new coach, he was made official last night. The company paid a 1.5 million clause to free him from the Ostenda. But who is Blessin and how does he play? The XIX century: “Having collected Bruno Labbadia’s“ nein ”, Johannes Spors does not leave the German track and this time focuses on a coach who grew up in the Leipzig youth sector: Alexander Blessin, 48, former striker and then coach. From 2020 to Ostenda, Belgian Serie A: 65 games in all, 26 wins, 11 draws, 28 defeats, third from last place in the standings on par with Zulte Waregem. Last year he closed in fifth place and it was awarded as coach of the year in Belgium. Spors was looking for a technician who spoke the same language as his own, also and above all football: so he gradually discarded all the applications that had been submitted to him. Starting with that of Maran and above all Nicola. With the Ostenda he alternated various modules, from 3-5-2 (or 5-3-2) to 4-4-2: tried to propose the Gegenpressing and its trademark is that of the Red Bull circuit. His model is Rangnick, current Manchester United manager and for years the hub of the Red Bull network ”. “On the tactical side, I learned a lot about the game from Ralf Rangnick, as well as from Ralph Hasenhüttl and Julian Naglesmann. Obviously Klopp is also a great reference, ”said Blessin.

Now you have to choose the module, There Gazzetta dello Sport leans more towards the 3-5-2 (or 5-3-2), a module he passed with excellent results after starting at Ostenda with the 4-3-3: “The new coach of Grifone adopt the 3-5-2, with the central half more defensive and the action that starts from the outside. Curious aspect, does not like to sleep too much. When his team plays in the evening, he has the group train in the morning, arguing that resting long does not help to better prepare for the game. In short, it will be revolution, but for real “. With a 3-5-2 la Journal assumes a duo attack with Right and Yeboah, waiting Little ones. Sirigu in goal, Hefti, Ostigard and Criscito in defense, Cambiaso, Rovella, Badelj, Portanova and Calafiori in midfield, with Sturaro as a solution or Hefti on the right with Cambiaso on the left. The position of the future purchase will also need to be assessed Amiri, who is a playmaker but can also play the winger. As for the key players of Genoa, Criscito he can play the third defense or the full-back in a back four. With the arrival of Piccoli it will be possible to insist with the two strikers, therefore both in 3-5-2 and 4-4-2. In the case of a single striker module, such as the 4-3-3 on which Shevchenko was working together with the club and sports director, there would only be space between Right and Small. But if he is well Mattia will play. The transfer market is still long: it will be necessary to understand in the meantime the first indications from the match against Udinese, then if other signings will arrive (in principle, the new arrivals are the owners, because they have been chosen by the new club). And then it will be possible to really delineate Blessin’s Genoa.