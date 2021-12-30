Eye trembling, beware of this symptom

You may notice that you have a trembling eye or a twitching eyelid and wonder why they are doing it. When to worry.

This is an involuntary movement that could be completely harmless, but at the same time a symptom of a more serious condition.

Because attention must be paid to the trembling eye

You may notice that the lid of one eye has suddenly started shaking. Along with the flickering that has become a little persistent, you may notice that this problem occurs as a result of a situation that really made you very nervous.

Depending on the case, when these spasms occur, this could be the first symptom of another type of condition.

If the problem occurs for more than a few days, or this is just one of several symptoms, it is advisable to speak to a doctor.

More common and less serious causes

The trembling eye it is not always the symptom of a serious condition, in fact it could be related to yours:

emotions,

at the level of rest,

to the environment.

The twitching of the eye which have no significant findings and which disappear after a short period, they are called myochemia. It can occur on both the upper and lower eyelids and last for a few hours. We may experience these spasms for several days in a row.

The reasons that trigger this condition can be:

stress or anxiety,

insufficient sleep,

too much caffeine or alcohol,

eyestrain,

dry eyes,

exposure to too much light,

too much exercise,

the guide.

Often once these triggers are under control, the spasms are reduced or eliminated altogether. Eye twitching usually lasts no more than a few days if they occur with other symptoms, or you are unable to close it completely, it is best to call your doctor.

A doctor may request that you perform specific examinations or do tests, some of which may include a CT scan or MRI.