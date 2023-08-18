eye! Your pet may become overweight and obese

Health

Your pet may become overweight and obese

Overweight dog.
The main reason for our pet being overweight or obese is excessive food intake and little or no physical activity. Photo: Special.

Pampering our pets can sometimes have dire consequences. More so, when our way of showing our love is through a lifestyle that may not be good for you and may even be a threat to your health. As a result, one of the most common problems in dogs and cats is overweight and obesity.

The unfortunate reality is that being overweight can compound and accelerate the onset of cardiovascular complications, diabetes, osteoarthritis and even liver problems. Or, in more severe cases, their life expectancy is reduced and they live less than dogs that do not suffer from the above problems.

Furthermore, surveys indicate that many pet owners do not view these behaviors or weight gain as a problem, and this tends to worsen the situation. Perhaps this responds to the fact that the important role that food plays in the lives of our pets has not been disclosed or reported. The owners of dogs and cats are not exonerated, but neither are they given full responsibility.

The main reason for our pet being overweight or obese is excessive food intake and little or no physical activity. With regard to the latter, academic Ylenia del Carmen Marquez has noted that, as food consumption reflects “a greater intake of calories” than “poor utilization due to lack of physical activity”.

As general recommendations, experts on this problem suggest that we should make dietary changes and increase the length of time we walk our pets. However, we must be aware that as owners we cannot diagnose overweight or obesity in our pet, so it is necessary for a specialized doctor to do so.

