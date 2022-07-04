Eyebrow lamination, the latest trend of viral beauty thanks to Rosalía and Chiara Ferragni: what it consists of and how it looks

The before and after of the eyebrow laminate, which smoothes hair by hair to frame the face.

This trend consists of straightening the eyebrow hair. Every day it gains more strength because it provides solutions to dilemmas such as lack of flexibility when combing the eyebrows, little thickness or curly hair.

For a few years now, eyebrows have gained vital importance in makeup and have become a focus in the beauty routine. Colorless gels to comb them, revitalizers for their growth, powders to make them darker… Beauty brands have been able to see a niche linked to the rise of models such as Cara Delevingne, Kaia Gerber, the actress Lily Collins or the Kardashian clan. “Undoubtedly, the eyebrows are the doors of the face, they frame our gaze and our features”, explains the eminence in eyebrows Giner Muñoz, new National Beauty & Brow Authority from Benefit Spain, a firm specializing in its design and care.

Result of the eyebrow lamination treatment, which lasts 6 to 8 weeks.

After about 90 years where they were worn so thin that they were barely noticeable, the thick eyebrows of a pioneer Audrey Hepburn have evolved and taking care of them has become as important as we do every day with the skin, says Muñoz. “The different ways of wearing them have been evolving, from very linear to very marked, from very marked to natural and wide. And now a trend that is gaining strength every day is laminated eyebrows”. So much so that thousands of videos flood social networks like TikTok showing the result.

WHAT IS EYEBROW LAMINATION

The service is carried out through the application of a treatment that straighten eyebrow hair. That is why it is important how and where it is done so as not to spoil our eyebrows and end up in hair loss or dissatisfaction with the final effect. “The result provides a remarkable volume to the eyebrow, so that from that moment and in the next six to eight weeks of duration the client will be able to have greater flexibility when combing and making up her eyebrows”, Muñoz expresses.

It is ideal for indomitable eyebrows due to their rebellious or curly hairs.

What are you going to get? “Provides solutions to dilemmas such as lack of flexibility when combing the eyebrows, thin or curly hair. From here our claim: your eyebrows your rules”, slides Benefit’s beauty adviser. It is ideal for those who have ‘rebellious’ eyebrows, because from that moment they can style them as they want.

At the Benefit Ayala boutique in Madrid, currently this service has a price of 65 euros without the dye and 79 euros with the color, which makes them darker with different intensity points, according to preferences. They take about 40 minutes to do. Starting in July it will be at Sephora Triangle, Sol, Castellana, Goya, Sanchinarro, Vigo, Las Palmas and Rambla.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN EFFECT AND SERVICE

It is important not to confuse the “laminated effect” with an eyebrow lamination service, warns Giner Muñoz. “The first is a make-up technique that is achieved by applying a transparent fixing gel such as 25h Brow Setter, with which brow hair sits close to the skin in an edgier style. While eyebrow lamination is a treatment that provides flexibility to the eyebrow hair, which means that we can style it as we want. For example, with a natural shape. It will be you who decides.”

SOME RECOMMENDATIONS

What aspects to take into account do the Benefit experts provide before and after the treatment? Do you have any contraindications? “Only We advise not to wet the eyebrows until 24 hours after the service has been performed., as this can interfere with the lamination process. It is also preferable to apply a moisturizing eyebrow product during the first week, such as Browvo! our gel with a nourishing formula that protects and moisturizes the eyebrow or any facial oil that we have at home”.

celebrities like the international Chiara Ferragni and the singer Rosalia They have already been released with the laminate, making it viral. Brow Lamination uses a simple semi-permanent solution that fixes and there are many places where it is already done. So be careful with the homemade tricks that flood the networks. Make sure they are professional and shape the eyebrows vertically, filling in the gaps to generate an illusion of fully filled brows. “With this treatment you get a moldable brow, giving the brows a thicker, more groomed and tidy appearance,” says Benefit’s brow authority.