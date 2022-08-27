Eyebrow microblading: we reveal all its secrets

Undoubtedly, eyebrows are one of the trends of the moment and undisputed protagonists of makeup. And they are also the focal point of the look and the frame of the eyes and gaze. That is why its design and proportions are so important… Because showing off the perfect eyebrows of some celebrities like Cara Delevingne implies precision work, which often only professionals can do. But the good news is that microblading is already here. If nature did not give you those defined, well drawn and bushy eyebrows, now they are within your reach.

It is the most innovative technique, which surpasses everything known until now, to create perfect and at the same time very natural eyebrows. It consists of introducing a pigment into the skin, but superficially. Unlike micropigmentation -which is a mechanical technique that places the pigment at deeper dermal levels-, microblading is done manually (almost by hand). In this way, more natural and subtle strokes are achieved, which usually last approximately 8 months. “We fill in the eyebrows hair by hair, always achieving the ideal and personalized design, according to each person’s face,” explains Ornella Gisbert, professional makeup artist, microblading specialist and creator of OG.

Its benefits are numerous since, in addition to being a semi-permanent makeup, it makes it possible to correct the shape and drawing of the eyebrows, in addition to filling in the spaces lacking hair. “It provides definition and volume, highlights the look, is super natural and, as if that were not enough, it is painless because we use topical anesthesia,” adds Gisbert.

“At OG we comply with strict biosafety standards to perform all semi-permanent makeup techniques. The microblading procedure consists of a first session, a touch-up within the first 3 months and a maintenance session within 8 months”, comments the specialist. Treatment consists of these 4 basic steps:

1. Profiling. The natural hair of the eyebrows is used, removing only the excess with tweezers and scissors.

2. Design. Using a compass and a special measurement App, the ideal eyebrow is designed, according to the features and face of each person.

3. Pigment. The tone and color of the pigment are chosen according to the phototype, the temperature of the skin and the color of the natural hair.

4. Fill. Draw and fill hair by hair, following the design previously made.

