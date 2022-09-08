Eyebrow pomade, the fashion product to put on the latest make-up

Beauty trends have changed the shape of our eyebrows throughout history. If two decades ago they were fine, now is the time to thick and bushy eyebrows. The natural eyebrows, as if they had faced the depilatory tweezers. Models and celebrities from all over the world follow this trend and some of them have become icons of this trend. We are talking about Cara Delevingne or Lily Collins, among many others.

There are many women who want to wear perfect eyebrows? That now translates into thick eyebrows that not all of us have naturally. If you want to achieve a trend result, you can go for semi-permanent treatments or eyebrow makeup.

Among the first are microblading, eyebrow tinting and lamination, among others. When it comes to eyebrow makeup, the possibilities keep multiplying. The demand has increased since the trend in eyebrows is this and the brands have gone to work for it.

One of the most interesting products from Benefit Cosmetics is the eyebrow pomade highly pigmented. Why give it a try? Has a light, creamy and buildable formula that glides over the brow hair for a natural, matte finish. If one of the leading brands in eyebrow makeup focuses its attention on this product and format, it must be for a reason. With POWmade Brow Pomade you can have incredible eyebrows in just a few strokes.

How to use eyebrow pomade

Benefit’s tips for using the brow pomade are to apply it with the Dual-Ended Angled Eyebrow Brush, a brush specially designed for an application very accurate. In addition, they ensure that the container includes a built-in dispenser specifically created to be able to apply the right amount of product with which to achieve clean and controlled lines. There are already many influencers who have incorporated this eyebrow pomade into their daily makeup routine.

«You can have the best product, but if you don’t use the right brush to apply it, the result will not be what you expected. Choose one with beveled tip to apply it and try a line on the back of your hand before going directly to the eyebrows. In case you want to soften the strokes, help yourself with a double-ended brush. One that is beveled on one side and on the other, with a brush that helps you blur and create a defined and natural leaves» explains Gisela Bosque, Sephora National Makeup Artist.

The brand already has other best sellers for make up the eyebrows like Gimme Brow+ (a volumizing microfiber brow gel), Precisely My Brow Pencil (fill-in brow pencil) and 24 hr Brow Setter (clear brow fixative). Now bet on the eyebrow pomade that promises 36 hours of duration, a product that does not stain, does not transfer, is waterproof, does not dry out and is available in 8 shades.

Why use eyebrow pomade?

«Some of the advantages of this type of formulas with such concentrated colors is that they are ideal for fake hairs in sparse areas or to define the shape of the eyebrow. In addition, they can always be used together with any other eyebrow product, for example with a pencil”, explains Gisela Bosque.

For a natural result, choose a tone similar to the color of your eyebrow. «But if you want a shaded effect with greater density mix two tones, taking into account both the color of the hair and that of the eyebrow, the gradient will frame the look but without hardening it. Apply the lighter one from the inner end towards the center of the eyebrow and the darker one from the center towards the outside. Next, blur the cut with the brush of the brush, “recommends the expert.

More Recommended Eyebrow Pomades

Anastasia Beverly Hills DipBrow Pomade

This brow expert’s signature is this waterproof, quick-drying gel-cream that won’t drip or smudge all day. Its highly pigmented formula helps to easily create thicker eyebrows. In addition, it has the Brow Freeze Stylinga customizable, long-wear styling wax that straightens, disciplines and sculpts brows to give them the style you’re looking for.

Kiko Milano Lasting Eyebrow Gel

It is a long lasting brow gel (up to 8 hours) to shape, fill in and define brows. It has an ultra-light, pigment-rich texture that provides intense color release. It is adjustable and allows you to create natural eyebrows, but also daring and sophisticated. It adheres perfectly, is waterproof, non-transfer and available in 6 shades.

24 H Super brow by KVD Vegan Beauty

To create intense brows, KVD Vegan Beauty has developed an extremely innovative brow product: 24-Hour Super Brow, a long lasting waterproof creamy gel and light texture. With this collection, offering 16 ultra-pigmented shades, KVD Vegan Beauty offers a solution to easily achieve bold brows. They recommend applying this brow pomade gel with the #70 Pomade Brow Brush.

NYX Tame & Frame Brow Pomade

Eyebrow pomade available in five shades. Provides definition to the brows, with a wax-based formula and creamy texture making it resistant to water, wipes and sweat. Use NYX Tame & Frame Brow Fixer complementing the color of your brows. To apply it, make short strokes following the direction of natural hair growth.

Opening photo: Cara Delenvigne