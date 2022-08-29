Eyelash curler for a perfect eyeliner? The trick that sweeps TikTok

You are about to see enchinador eyelash From a whole new perspective…

Whether you prefer voluminous and thick eyelashes, or if you prefer to prioritize the length, curl eyelashes It’s a core part of many of our makeup routines, but it turns out we can use this tool for more than just prepping for mascara. Yes, TikTok has done it again, alerting us to a trick of shadow with lash curler super simple that anyone, yes seriously anyone, can use to create a stunning eye look.

Several beauty content creators have shared the hack, including @lenkalulwhose video on the technique of eyeshadow It has been seen by more than 18 million people and accumulates 2.9 million likes.

Entitled ‘The Easiest Way’, Lenka shows how he uses the outer edge of the enchinador eyelash to perfectly draw a line along the crease, then use the handle of the curler to create a super straight ponytail on the outside of the lid. Then you just have to put the two things together and voila, the perfect look of shadow and outlined.

Honestly, we are obsessed.

And it turns out we’re not the only ones: ‘I’m going to do this for my next glam,’ one fan wrote, joining thousands of others in the comments section of the video. Another said: ‘Your video is trending for everyone, recreating your look, such an amazing video,’ while a third added: ‘This is giving vibes by Kylie Jenner’.

Many others were thrilled to share that they had tried the hack, achieving the same flawless look, and those who had not yet followed the tutorial themselves expressed their desire to do so. ‘FINALLY A TUTORIAL I CAN DO,’ wrote one of them, echoing our own thoughts after all the videos of Youtube of 26 minutes that we have seen on How to do an smoky eyes, involving 470 steps, 82 products and the patience of a saint.

Unsurprisingly, the trend has caught on and other makeup gurus on the app have shown off their own take on the trick, using a combination of different colored eyeliner or eyeshadow. ‘This trick is so easy and clever!’, the user captioned her own video. @hayleybuixshowing that he used the exact same technique to create a subtle yet effective brown eyeshadow look.

His video has also received a dose of love, with over 135,000 likes and equally emphatic comments from fans that keep pouring in below the video.

And just one more time for those behind, the user @katiefarhood she also uploaded a video of her testing the hackshowing him drawing on the wing as he says to the camera: ‘with a little clean up this has a lot of potential, I mean it took me less than a minute’.