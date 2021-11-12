Eyeliner, discover the test to understand if it suits you or not

Do you want to find out if eyeliner looks good on you or not? Take this test lightning fast and find out if you are right to put it or you should avoid it.

The eyeliner is an element that often and willingly gives our eyes that extra touch of intensity. After several attempts and many hours spent practicing to learn how to put it on, the new challenge is to understand if it will suit us.

In some cases it will make us look like movie stars like Audrey Hepburn, in other cases it will only make our eyes appear smaller and ruin all the effort we put into creating our make-up.

If you’re still thinking about whether or not it will look good, yesget your head straight with this lightning-fast test. Finally you will understand if you can continue to put the eyeliner or you should throw it away or put it aside.

Does eyeliner look good on you? Here is the ultimate test to figure it out

To perform this test, you need nothing but a mirror and some time for yourself. It all depends on the shape of your eyes, so take off your make-up and start looking in the mirror:

Look at the inner corner of the eye (the one closest to the nose). If this is higher than the outer corner you absolutely must avoid eyeliner and pencil. You have the descending eye like Anne Hathaway. Use some shades of eyeshadow instead.

Observe your mobile eyelid. If it is clearly visible, then you can try to put some eyeliner on, if it is not very visible or does not exist, it is better to use a pencil in the rhyme. In this case you have the sunken eye , like Blake Lively. This eye is typical of Asians, but Europeans often have it too.

Consider the state of your skin. Sometimes with the passing of the years our skin begins to give way and no longer be as tight as it once was. Also the fixed eyelid could yield and cover the mobile one. In this case it is better to put only eyeshadow and pencils

The eyes that eyeliner is good for are straight or upturned ones, with the upper lid stretched and above all visible, otherwise it would not make sense to put makeup on them. There are those who, despite having a barely visible eyelid, does not give up on making only the black tail at the end of the eye, maybe you could try!

