Eyes of Fire can’t beat Doctor Strange 2 at the box office

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is once again the number 1 film in the Box Office USA compared to releases such as Fire Eyes

In its second weekend of release, the latest movie from Marvel Studios, doctor strange in the multiverse of Madness has grossed $61 million in the United States. However, the race for the $1 billion global box office has been stalled after ticket sales plummeted 67% since its opening weekend, marking a steeper drop compared to more recent Marvel movies like the eternals (down 61% in its second weekend) and Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings, (which decreased 52% in its second weekend).

However, its considerable decline is not surprising since the sequel to Doctor Strange It comes from the 11th biggest opening weekend in history with 187 million. After 10 days in theaters, the superhero adventure, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme, has grossed $291 million in the US.

At the international box office, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added 83.5 million in 49 markets. In total, the film has grossed $688.1 million worldwide. Surpassing in just two weeks the first film of 2016 that reached 677 million worldwide box office at the end of its run in theaters.

When Disney releases a Marvel movie in theaters, rival studios tend to avoid releasing new movies, or risk going unnoticed. Over the weekend, two movies opened across the United States to disappointing results. Universal’s haunting new version of Fire Eyes by Stephen King failed with 3.8 million, although it is also true that it has been released simultaneously in the USA on Universal’s streaming platform, Peacock; and comedy Family Camp he only got 1.4 million.

Directed by Keith Thomas Fire Eyes, It has been plagued by bad reviews and poor word of mouth. The film, about a girl with extraordinary pyrotechnic powers, earned a 13% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 49% from audiences, and hasn’t done well on CinemaScore either with a C- rating.

Blumhouse, the company behind Let me out and the purge, produced Fire Eyes, which has also failed miserably at the worldwide box office. The film made just $2 million from 40 international markets, bringing its worldwide tally to $5.9 million.

But how has this version of Fire Eyes fared compared to the original?

The original 1984 film, starring Drew Barrymore, had a better opening, without adjusting for inflation, grossing 4.7 million, reaching a box office total of 17 million in the United States (Box office mojo does not have worldwide box office data) .

David A. Gross, who heads the consulting firm film Franchise Entertainment Researchbelieves that ticket sales have stalled because the film is now available for streaming.

“Ojos de fuego has a lot of production pedigree; Blumhouse and Stephen King are consistent hit makers.”Gross said. But, he added, “Having the film available to stream at the same time it’s in theaters reinforces that this is not big-screen entertainment that can’t be missed”.

In USA, Fire Eyes came in fourth behind titles like Lyou bad guys either Sonic 2.

the animated film the bad guys it remained in second place with 6.9 million. After four weeks of release, and has already raised 165 million worldwide. For Universal, the film has been a boon to an uneven start to 2022, currently leading the box office in China, although the rebound in COVID cases that has forced some cities to close is not giving it the box office that could be expected from the country. Asian.

Recent releases from the studio, such as the Michael Bay-directed thriller, ambulance, Agents 355 and romantic drama Redeeming Love, have not made a dent in theaters, and north man Despite its good figures with 58 million raised so far, it aims to be a failure, not because of the figures, but because of its high budget of 90 million, so it is still far from recovering its investment. However, Universal’s fortunes should change in the coming months with Jurassic World Dominionthe horror movie The Black Phone and the prequel to GRU: My favorite villain, Minions 2: A Villain is Born.

Sonic 2 by Paramount was ranked number 3, grossing 4.5 million in its sixth weekend in theaters in the US. To date, the sequel to Sonic has generated no less than 355 million at the worldwide box office.

In fifth place at the US box office, it is All at once everywhere, which continues to dazzle in its eighth weekend of release. The multiversal adventure starring Michelle Yeoh, has earned 47.1 million in the United States, and 4.7 in the world, the film will arrive in Spain on June 3.

The lost City, film by Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, also points to an impressive milestone, approaching the coveted 100 million mark at the US box office. At the world box office it has already accumulated more than 165 million.

This film is currently ranked number 8 over the newly released Family Camp, which ranked ninth. Brian Cates directed Family Camp, a faith-based comedy about two opposing clans who find themselves sharing a cabin in the woods.

On the independent scene, Neon premiered in two theaters, pleasure, an explicit drama about the adult film industry, scoring 17,274 over the weekend. Directed by Ninja Thyberg Pleasure takes a look at the Los Angeles porn industry through the lens of newcomer Bella Cherry (played by Sofia Kappel), who moves from a small town in Sweden to pursue her dreams of stardom.