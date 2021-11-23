eyes on Bitcoin, Ripple and Stellar Lumens

The technological progress has heavily changed people’s way of life in recent years: practically all fields have been overwhelmed by this phenomenon, including investment. Among the assets protagonists of this digital turnaround there are, of course, the cryptocurrencies. The crypto world has now reached enormous dimensions: the capitalization of three trillion dollars has been exceeded, but many analysts are convinced that it is still only the beginning.

Digital currencies are increasingly the center of attention of small and large investors, but governments and central banks are also taking an interest in the subject. Beyond the records recorded by Bitcoin and other currencies such as Ripple and Stellar Lumens, the news that refer to the possible legalization and adoption of digital currencies deserve to be followed carefully. The scenario is constantly changing and offers many opportunities.

Not just Bitcoin: the list of the best cryptocurrencies to bet on

The crypto world it is populated by thousands and thousands of projects. Of course not everyone has the same credibility and strength: some manage to grow very quickly, while others are destined to remain in the shadows. Choosing which digital currency to bet on may not be easy, especially for those who don’t have much experience in this very particular market. From this point of view it is possible to consult the list of the best cryptocurrencies published on the portal Finaria.it, in order to identify the one to invest in right now.

In the first place obviously there is always him, the Bitcoin, the most famous and most prestigious digital currency ever. Ethereum has always been number two: it has characteristics that investors like so much, in fact in recent months it has come very close to a share of $ 5,000 in listing, with a growth of 989% in the last twelve months. Even the Ripple remains one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, also thanks to its open source system which is characterized by its deflationary attitude.

The list of the best digital coins continues with the Binance Coin, the Monero, the Litecoin, the Tezos, the Dogecoin and the Uniswap. It is also included in the ranking of the top crypto Stellar Lumens, what many experts had indicated as a real bet in the field of virtual currencies; in recent months its growth has been impressive. Unlike other tokens which are mostly seen as tools of speculation, Stellar Lumens is seen as the ideal choice for a long-term investment.

How to invest in digital currencies

You can invest in cryptocurrencies in three ways: through mining, through direct purchase and through online trading, The mining it’s not exactly within everyone’s reach. Given the recent restrictions imposed by China, the United States has become the new destination for miners, with more than 35% of the extractors located in the United States. The most common investment options are therefore the other two. The direct purchase takes place through the platforms of the exchange, which allow you to exchange currency with digital currencies, but also allow you to make transactions between different cryptocurrencies.

The online trading, which consists in the trading of financial instruments that have cryptocurrencies as underlying, represents the fastest way to access the financial markets. The operations take place through the trading platforms of the online brokers. Among the best exchanges it is possible to mention Binance, Coi, base and Bitpanda. Among the brokers Libertex, Avatrade and XTB are recommended, to which it is added eToro, which can play the dual role of Exchange and broker.