eyes on Bitcoin, Shiba Inu and Ethereum

The cryptocurrencies are among the most popular assets by investors all over the world: thanks to the blockchain based on the peer-to-peer method, the security levels are extreme and based on cutting-edge technologies. Recently, for example, the proof-of-work method is increasingly replacing the proof-of-stake (or POS). In the system of concessions between one node and another, instead of computers, traders intervene directly, making the work environment greener, even if with physiological slowdowns that may depend on the number of users connected. In any case, before starting to operate on the currency markets, it may be useful to read a guide to cryptocurrencies such as the one offered by the portal. Guidacriptovalute.com, which provides content and insights aimed at explaining to the user how crypto tokens work.

Why rely on brokers

The broker is the figure that acts as a link between investors and stock exchanges around the world: in addition to having undoubted professionalism, he will have to know the assets very well, including cryptocurrencies, from historical ones such as Bitcoin to the most recent ones such as Shiba Inu. Its ethics will be flawless if the platform of reference is certified by one of the competent official bodies, such as CONSOB or Cysec.

A cryptocurrency you can buy it to enrich your virtual portfolio, varying it as much as possible and confidently waiting for the prices to become favorable, perhaps to engage in Forex market with different currency pairs. Or, always following the instructions of the broker (who can also provide technical analysis or trading signals), you can try your hand at CFD, contracts for difference: here the big advantage is in not having to wait for the cryptocurrency to rise: just decide in advance whether the trend will be positive (long position) or negative (short position) and wait to see if your forecast turns out correct, receiving an advantage.

The hottest cryptocurrencies

The Bitcoin it is a historical coin that, invariably, over time has experienced more or less important fluctuations: with almost 20 million coins in the world, however, it never ceases to be at the center of the attention of investors, who find the key in its longevity of time to establish a trend more accurate (for example to operate with the aforementioned CFDs), certainly less simple operation with the “younger” cryptocurrencies. Certainly, Bitcoins have led the way and marked a boundary between the investments for which it was necessary to have bank intermediaries and those that could be carried out independently.

Ethereum is a relatively recent cryptocurrency that has recorded one of the highest values ​​in recent months: its derivatives, ETH and ETC they always move in the same blockchain, obviously decentralized and therefore hacker-proof. The protocols are kept constantly updated, in order to optimize operations without blockages as much as possible and also favor the smart contract.

Shiba Inu named after a well-known and beloved Japanese dog breed, which makes the cryptocurrency attractive even from the name. Regarding its trend and the value of the coin, it must be said that the community with its eyes on Shiba and its token it is really nourished and the derivatives are inexpensive because they exist in large numbers. One of the projects linked to this cryptocurrency with an exotic name, then, also concerns charities and non-profits.

With any of these cryptocurrencies, the aspiring trader can also do simulations of investments thanks to demo account, often made available by online trading platforms: it will thus have a virtual gym where you can train your skills without using real money, before moving on to the actual action.