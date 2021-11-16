eyes on ESG funds, Bitcoin and euro dollar exchange

Reading time: 4 minutes

THE stock markets after the last press conference of Fomc have increased their performance since the beginning of the year: in fact the bags and the investment sector, in general, they seem to have drawn new life from the words of Jerome Powell, which has been able to ease the tensions created following the announcement of the start of the tapering. However, despite the number one of the Fed we have temporarily put aside the problem ofinflation, setting a goal for the months to come stabilization of the world of work, if any wage pressure, which could arise as a result of the increase in salaries – required to fill certain positions still vacant due to the lack of an adequate level of remuneration -, would cause a further resurgence of the phenomenon.

Eco-sustainable investments with ESG funds

A sector very dear to the institutional world, which is slowly starting to take hold even among retail savers, is that of ESG funds –Environmental, Social, Governance, the meaning of the acronym-: it is a type of benchmark that it insists on sustainable investments, both from an environmental point of view and from a social point of view.

The trend, which has already been underway for some years, has accelerated sharply after the outbreak of the pandemic crisis, in fact most of the support plans to the economy implemented by the institutions, has as its central node this new concept in sharing all the aspects that characterize the ecosystem.

Bitcoin: investments from the institutional world

The cryptocurrency sector dragged by the performances of the Bitcoin is preparing to close a more than satisfactory year for savers who have believed in this new technology. It is no coincidence that many professionals identify in the intense bullish rally, which characterized the BTC token in recent months, the prelude to a transformation from pure risk asset a more sustainable financial instrument from a volatility point of view. In fact, the listing ofEtf Proshares Bitcoin Strategy, a management on a regulated underlying, which currently seems to have attracted large amounts from institutional players, could guarantee a strong inflow of liquidity to the entire ecosystem in the future, diluting the strong erratic returns that characterizes it.

The developments of the Euro Dollar pair between the FED and the ECB

The scenario that will take shape on exchange euro Dollar in the coming months it is closely linked to the adjustments of the current one monetary policy of the two main ones Central Banks –FED And ECB-. The normalization phase of the US economy, faster than that of the Eurozone, has allowed for one at the moment QE reduction in advance of the planned interventions on the PEPP, consequently in recent months there has been a strengthening of the dollar against the euro. It will be important to understand if this gap will remain unchanged also in the near future, to hypothesize any scenarios that could materialize on the major.

