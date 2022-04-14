Keeping an eye on our health is certainly a fundamental aspect of everyday life for many of us. Many, in fact, are particularly keen to protect their body, giving it everything it needs to be healthy and in strength. And, precisely for this reason, we shouldn’t miss any details. Checking that everything is working as it should is definitely a first step to take. And even the smallest symptoms could actually indicate some problems that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Nail health, here are some symptoms not to be underestimated that could become important signs to take into consideration

One of the areas to watch carefully is certainly the one concerning the nails. The state of health of the latter, in fact, may be the alarm bell of some problems, which until now we had perhaps not even minimally taken into consideration. For example, if our nails appear brittle and weak, it could be due to some pathology. Among these, we find tuberculosis and Sjogren’s syndrome, just as already specified in our previous article. And again, in another article, we had seen how the white spots on the nails could indicate psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

Eyes open because if our nails are fragile it could be due to these little known pathologies to keep under control

Today we see other problems that could be related to the way our nails look. In this case, we rely on the opinion of Humanitas, which reports the problems to which this warning could be linked. For example, if our nails were to present themselves as brittle, we could think of a simple infection such as mycosis, among other problems. Or again, if we look carefully and meticulously at the list, we might notice another infection that will catch our eye. And in this case we are referring to Lichen planus. Finally, we could also find the cause in hereditary osteo-onychodysplasia, better known as Fong’s syndrome.

So let’s try to keep our eyes peeled because if our nails are weak and brittle, we might be thinking about these problems too. There is obviously no reason to be alarmed. It is absolutely not certain that weak nails are necessarily a symptom of one of these pathologies. Rather, let’s talk to our trusted doctor. An expert who knows our health condition will surely be able to give us certain answers.

Deepening

If our nails have this aspect, be careful because it could be a symptom of respiratory system diseases