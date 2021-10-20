Eyes Wide Shut, in Los Angeles a live read of Kubrick’s film (in mask and cloak)

In Los Angeles there will be a live read of Eyes Wide Shut, the famous film by Stanley Kubrick starring Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise.

Everyone has seen it at least once Eyes Wide Shut, the 1999 film directed by Stanley Kubrick starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, but imagine what one could be like live read of the script with the spectators masked as in the scene in the villa? Los Angeles residents will soon find out.

As IndieWire reports, Film Independent and IFC Films have organized a special event that will take place on October 27 at the DGA Theater on Sunset Blvd., in the city of angels, where the screenplay for Kubrick’s latest work will be read.

The initiative will be directed by Jim Cummings and PJ McCabe, and the public is apparently strongly encouraged to show up wearing a mask and cape, just like in the scene where Bill, the character of Tom Cruise, finds himself among the attendees at a full party. of sex, orgies and matchups of all kinds.

Loading... Advertisements

Tickets are priced at $ 20 for Film Independent members (limited to a maximum of two tickets per member), and a green pass is required to participate.

For now we don’t know who the cast will be, but usually this type of event tends to have big names among its performers.

That of Eyes Wide Shut, on the other hand, is only the latest live read that brings back great film titles, such as If you let me cancel you, Will Hunting – Rebel Genius or Harry, meet Sally.