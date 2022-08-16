Ezra Miller and other celebrities accused of robbery

Ezra Miller is in the controversy and not because of his role in The Flash. For a few months, the actor has had a series of problems with the law. This year alone, he has been accused of disturbing the public order, possession of firearms without a permit, harassment, having a woman and children kidnapped on his property and most recently, robbery.

It transpired that the young interpreter is accused of trespassing on private property and having committed an alcohol theft in said house, while the owners were not there.

According to the authorities, the events occurred on May 1 in Stamford. According to the statement, Ezra entered the property and stole several bottles of alcohol, as seen in the images of the security cameras.

For this reason, he has been summoned to appear on September 26 before the state court, to answer about the facts.

Ezra isn’t the only celebrity to be accused of committing a robbery. Despite having a good income, several celebrities have been accused of being “lovers of other people’s things”.

Lindsay Lohan



These were not good years for Lindsay. It was only news about her because of her parties, her excesses, due to taxes, breaking relations with her family and because of her admission to her rehabilitation. After her came a new accusation, she was accused of having stolen a necklace.

It was February 2011 and Lindsay was in the spotlight after being portrayed as the mastermind behind a jewelry heist in Venice, California, committed a month earlier.

Between dimes and diretes, the video of the security cameras of the jewelry was leaked where the actress and singer was seen taking said necklace valued at 2,500 dollars.

Finally, Lohan appeared and in her defense she assured that she had indeed taken the necklace, but on loan. In order not to go to jail, he had to return the jewel and pay 20 thousand dollars.

Megan fox



Today she is a star and currently one of the favorites of the public and the press, along with her current partner, the musician Machine Gun Kelly.

In her teens, Megan Fox committed a makeup theft at the Walmart store. The actress herself revealed her “anecdote”, confessing that she, being very young, entered a store in Florida and stole a lipstick from the Olsen twins’ brand.

“They took me to court and I had two options: I took the second one, which wasn’t really a punishment and I did enchanted, I had to wrap Christmas presents. The second option was that they were going to make me wear a sign that said I had stolen from Walmart and I had to stand with it outside the store for three days. In both situations, part of the punishment was to be left without the possibility of re-entering the stores, ”he revealed in an interview with Express, until 2019 he still did not enter Walmart.

In addition, she commented that when she was arrested she began to cry and promised not to steal again in her life.

Britney Spears



It was on a visit to the gas station in 2007 that Britney Spears got out of her car to enter a store. Inside her, she bought some gum that she paid for to the clerk. After leaving the store, she came back and took a lighter that she didn’t pay for!

Realizing that there were security cameras inside, the singer turned around and confessed her crime: “Oh, I’ve stolen something, how bad I am! And without further ado, she came out with the lighter in her hand, got into her car and returned home.

Justin Bieber



In 2014 Justin Bieber was accused of committing the theft of a cell phone. According to the TMZ portal, a girl accused the singer of having removed her mobile phone from a lady’s bag.

As he related, they were all in some golf courses and apparently the lady had taken advantage of the fact that Justin was at the club to take some pictures of him, paparazzi style. For this reason, Bieber took the cell phone to see if he had indeed photographed him while he played.

More recently, in 2019, while traveling with his now wife Hailey, he was stopped by the police, who asked him to get out of his car. After continuing with the instructions, the officer questioned him if the tennis shoes he was wearing had just been stolen, since they still had the plastic straps.

Justin clarified that this was the model, which turned out to be nothing more and nothing less than the Nike x Off-White Air Max 90 Desert Ore, designed by Virgil Abloh. Finally, everything remained as anecdote.

Winona Ryder



We cannot talk about celebrities accused of robbery without mentioning Winona Ryder, who caused a great scandal in 2001, when she was accused of having committed a robbery at the Saks Fifth Avenue store in the Beverly Hills neighborhood.

The actress fell into disgrace, as the images from the security cameras were leaked and videos circulated in the press and on the Internet of how she had taken the clothes and left the establishment without having liquidated them. In addition, she was seen as she was later intercepted by the store’s police officers and taken to the internal offices of Saks.

She argued that it had been an impulse, while her lawyers tried to smooth over the situation by diagnosing her with kleptomania problems. After a trial was opened against her, she settled.

Winona was sentenced to three years probation, 480 hours of community service, posting a $20,000 bail and going to therapy to treat her impulsive condition.

Guru:

I go to the beach, I don’t love hats, I prefer baseball-type caps —not trucker-type caps, I clarify— and I have some very nice ones, but I have a friend who always criticizes me and tells me that I should wear a hat. what do you think?

Grace

Hello Grace:

I think you should ignore it. The hats are cute and they look great on the beach, it is true, but the truth is that they are totally impractical when lying on a lounger, because the only way to achieve it without getting off your head is to leave your head on the air, which is not comfortable. If you want to lie down and remain protected from the sun’s rays, which you should do, the ideal is a cap, which is flat at the back and does not move from your head when resting it on the lounger.

Remember that, for years, women were told that “to show off you have to suffer” lie! You can look just as cute and glamorous with a father cap as with a great hat, it’s your choice! Don’t forget your sunscreen!

Guru kisses, XOXO

Write your query to: [email protected]