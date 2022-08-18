Ezra Miller announces that he has begun to treat his mental health problems after the latest controversies

After several controversies in recent months, including an accusation of robbery and breaking and entering, Ezra Miller29 years old, He has recognized that he is not going through one of his best moments of health. “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering from complex mental health issues and have started ongoing treatment“, the actor has acknowledged in a written statement to the magazine Variety. Furthermore, the interpreter Flash has apologized for the latest attitudes that have led him to star in the main headlines of the international media: “I want to apologize to everyone I have alarmed and upset by my past behavior. I am committed to doing the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Ezra Miller plays The Flash

The actor played the DC Comics character in The Justice League and its later signing as the dark magician Credence Barebone in the saga Fantastic Beasts and where to find them launched him to international fame. And although 2022 was supposed to be his year, his roles have been overshadowed by his misbehavior off the big screen, which has worried his friends, his representatives and even Warner Bros, the studio that produces some of the films in which he stars. In fact, Ezra’s close environment has been very concerned about his mental health, which has been rapidly getting worse. In addition, a few weeks ago, his loved ones declared in Inside that the interpreter was walking the streets armed and wearing a bulletproof vest because of his fear of the FBI and the Ku Klux Klan, so he would have lost touch with reality.

Among the latest controversies of the actor are that a few days ago he was sued for robbing a house in the State of Vermont (United States). According to the police report that he also published Varietythe agents discovered that the actor had taken several bottles of alcohol from the scene of the events while the owners were not present. But not only that, after collecting the relevant statements and watching the videos from the security cameras, it was ruled that they had found sufficient evidence to accuse the interpreter of Flash of a crime of robbery in an unoccupied dwelling.

Ezra Miller at the Fantastic Beasts premiere

To this crime, in addition to being accused of public disorder and harassment in Hawaii and having been fostering a woman and her three minor children at an unlicensed marijuana farm in Stamford (Vermont), the actor adds that in April 2020 a fan started dancing with him in a bar in Iceland and Ezra grabbed her by the neck and grappled with her until you drop it to the ground. An incident that already marked a before and after in the image of the interpreter.