Ezra Miller apologizes for his behavior

Ezra MillerAmerican actor and musician, went from having a bright future in the film industry to becoming an aggressive person that no one wanted to meet.

The 29-year-old man’s problems began in 2020, when a video went viral in which a woman can be seen choking. The event occurred in a bar in Iceland and although no charges were filed, it would only be the beginning of legal trouble for Miller.

(Ezra Miller with his companions from ‘The Justice League’, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill in 2017 / AP)

Since that time, Ezra, who is also known for his role in the movie “The Perks of Being Invisible,” has been arrested a couple of times in Hawaii, the first time for disorderly conduct and the second time for stalking, charges for the who paid about $530 in fines. In addition to the fact that a woman in Berlin claims that he broke into her house and assaulted her.

Although until a few days ago the actor had not issued any comment on his behavior, exclusively, “Variety” obtained a statement from one of his representatives.

“I recently went through a time of intense crisis, now I understand that I am suffering from complex mental health problems and have started treatment,” he explained. Ezra Miller, “I want to apologize to everyone I have alarmed and annoyed with my behavior. I am committed to doing the work necessary to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life,” she added.

Ezra, who appeared as “Flash” in the movie “Justice League” was captured on August 11 living with his mother, Marta Miller, in his house located in Vermont. In the photos you can see the actor with long hair, almost at shoulder height and a mustache.

(Ezra Miller recently/Instagram)

In social networks, between memes and ridicule, there has been a lot of talk about the subject and people have been shocked by his situation, especially because of the uncertain future that awaits the actor, who had planned to star in the movie “The Flash”, which It supposedly opens in the year 2023, but due to the situation, many details are unknown. He is also related to the disappearance of three minors who were with him in one of his and their mother’s houses.

Finally, although he claims to be looking for help, Ezra Miller will have to go to the Vermont Superior Court next September to face a charge of burglary.