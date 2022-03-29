Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii for harassing customers at a karaoke bar

Ezra Miller is a famous 29-year-old actor, musician, singer and activist, internationally known for playing Barry Allen/The Flash in the DC Extended Universe. It seems that the actor has gotten into a serious problem, since this Sunday night he was arrested in Hawaii on a series of charges that include harassment and disorderly conduct.

According to an official statement issued by the police, the actor was in a karaoke bar when he began to “get agitated” and shout obscenities at people who were in the establishment. The bar owner tried to calm Miller several times, however, he did not listen to the request and continued to disturb the order. Seeing that The Flash star refused to behave, he reported the situation to the police at 11:30 pm that Sunday. We leave you the statement below:

On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., patrolmen from Hilo Sur responded to a report of public disorder in a bar on Silva Street. During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated as patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point took the microphone away from a 23-year-old woman. her singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and then pounced on a 32-year-old man who was playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.

Furthermore, the statement notes that Miller He was arrested and booked on two counts before being released after posting $500 bail. This isn’t the first time the actor has been the subject of a scandal, and it looks like it won’t be the last. Some time ago, it was speculated that Ezra could be removed from productions like Flash and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – 73% due to a clip showing him hanging a fan in Iceland. However, this did not come true, as the spin-off of Harry Potter It had already been filmed and the new DCEU tape is still in production.

Ezra made his film debut in 2008 with his role as Robert in after-schooland three years later he participated in the drama We have to talk about Kevin – 76%. In 2012, he landed a leading role that catapulted him to world fame in The Perks of Being Invisible- 85%, where he starred opposite Emma Watson (Little Women – 94%, Beauty and the Beast – 71%) and Logan Lerman (Indignation – 80%, Iron Hearts – 77%).

Miller will star Flash, tape of DC Films which has a premiere scheduled for November 4 of this year. Andy Muschietti (ItemMom – 65%) directs this film, from a script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee – 95%, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn – 75%), and in addition to having Ezra In the title role, the cast includes other acclaimed big screen actors such as Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons and Michael Shannon. Many people are waiting Flashsince this will feature the return of Keaton like Bruce Wayne/Batman, who we haven’t seen wearing the suit and cape since 1989.

