Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii for stalking and disorderly conduct

Will Smith was not the only celebrity who was involved in controversy Sunday night, because the actor of ‘The Flash’, Ezra Miller, was arrested at a bar in Hawaii for “harassment and disorderly conduct.”

As reported by the Hawaii County Police Department, Miller was participating in karaoke when he began yelling “obscenities” and behaving aggressively.

Why was Ezra Miller arrested?

Details of the police report indicate that the actor snatched a microphone from a woman (disorderly conduct charge) and threw himself on top of a man playing darts (harassment charge). The owner of the place asked him several times to calm down, however, the actor of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ he continued to be “disturbed” and “harassing” the people who were in the bar.

Ezra Miller free on bail

After being arrested and pleading guilty to the charges, The authorities imposed a $500 fine on the actor, which was paid the same night of the arrest, so the actor is now free.

It is worth mentioning that this It is not the first time that Ezra has been involved in police controversies. In 2020, the musician was also captured choking a woman in a bar in Iceland and Although no further details were revealed about it, the situation caused many followers of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) will request his dismissal immediately.