Ezra Miller breaks the silence and apologizes for not canceling ‘The Flash’ – Movie News

After grabbing the spotlight with a series of arrests and accusations ranging from harassment to violence, ‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller has broken his silence and apologized for his previous behavior, saying he has started treatment.

Ezra Miller reappeared amid the legal storm that followed him everywhere he went after being arrested, charged with stalking, offering drugs to a minor, assault and a host of other charges. the actor of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, decided to apologize and ensure that he is already in therapy; This happens before the premiere of Flash, one of the biggest blockbusters on the Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment agenda.

Through a statement revealed by his agent to Varietythe star of The Justice League Y The advantages of being invisibleassured the following: “Having recently been through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I suffer from complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment”.

Ezra Miller claimed to be sorry for his behavior in previous months.



Recently, a person close to the actor stated that he was concerned about his erratic behavior, especially after being seen on the streets driving with some guns and bulletproof vestWell, Ezra Miller, partner of Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill in the DCEU, claimed that he was persecuted by the FBI or members of the Ku Klux Klan.

I want to apologize to everyone I have alarmed and annoyed with my previous behavior.

‘The Flash’ will hit theaters in the United States on June 23, 2023.



“I promise to do the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage of my life”said the actor from movies like Dali Land Y suicide squad. These last words are in accordance with the speculations that had arisen from a source close to the study, who assured that if Ezra Miller apologized publicly as part of a protocol towards the premiere of Flashin this way it could continue as planned and even the actor could give a few interviews.