Ezra Miller: from promising Hollywood actor to fugitive from justice | TV and Show

During the last year, the American actor Ezra Miller has been talking about his irrational behavior, which has led him to be in the eye of the media hurricane after obtaining an impeccable career in the world of cinema.

The last few years have been turbulent for American actor Ezra Miller. He was involved in several cases of disturbance of public order, harassment and even robbery. Although these news are what currently set the tone for the interpreter of “The Flash”, his career had a promising start in the world of cinema.

His appearances in movies like The advantages of being invisible, Fantastic beasts and where to find them and films from the world of DC Comics, demonstrated his versatility and adaptability as an actor.

Although he also dedicated himself to music, since he comes from a family of artists (his mother is a dancer and his father is a book publisher), acting is the branch he decided to follow, after dropping out of school at the age of 16.

The beginnings of Ezra Miller in the cinema

At the young age of 6, Ezra Miller took opera classes to treat his stuttering problem. This helped him a lot and he even performed live with the New York Metropolitan Opera.

Over the years he left music and at the age of 16 he got his first role in the movie “Afterschool” (2008), which led him to drop out of school to dedicate himself completely to acting.

Already in 2011, Miller got a leading role in the film We need to talk about Kevinwhere he achieved greater recognition after playing a young psychopath.

The role earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the British Independent Film Award and Best Young Actor at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

Worldwide recognition

During 2012, Miller landed a supporting role in the drama The Perks of Being Invisible, a film inspired by the book of the same name. There she shared the screen with Logan Lerman and Emma Watson, giving her international recognition.

Already with several performances on his resume, he was integrated into the cast of Fantastic Animals and where to find them, one of the prequels or “spin-off” of the Harry Potter saga.

In that film, he played Credence Barebone, a dark wizard tormented by Gellert Grindelwald’s plans.

In 2016, when he was already a recognized actor in the Hollywood environment, he was hired to play Barry Allen, better known as “The Flash”, one of the most important superheroes in the DC Comics universe. His first appearances as the character were in Suicide Squad and Batman vs Superman.

extravagant fashion icon

With the increase of projects, Ezra Miller began to have more notoriety and presence on the red carpets with his flashy outfits.

A clear example was his clothing at the premiere of Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald in the United Kingdom, where he wore a white suit, silver makeup on his face and hair, and the word avadakedabra in your palms.

This attracted him to the world of fashion, inviting him to be part of the list of attendees to the famous annual MET Gala event, dazzling the attendees and the press with a kaleidoscopic makeup with several eyes painted on his face. He accessorized his look with a Burberry train suit accessorized with a sparkly corset.

This is how he also starred in several photo sessions for important media and magazines, such as Playboy, where he demonstrated his versatility and talked about his career and his sexual orientation.

After this interview, Ezra Miller took center stage in the LGBT+ world, being a relevant image in the world of cinema.

First incidents with drugs and misbehavior

While filming the movie The Perks of Being Invisible, Ezra had his first run-ins with the law, involving drugs and reckless driving.

During 2011, the police arrested the actor carrying 20 grams of marijuana, for which he was charged with drug possession. However, the judge dropped the charges and he only had to pay a $600 fine.

Although the previous event did not generate so many problems in the artist’s career, years later he was involved in other media cases.

In 2020, a video of the actor hanging and throwing a female fan to the ground in Iceland went viral, sparking outrage.

serious incidents

In March 2022, Miller was in Hawaii, where he was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment, following an altercation at a karaoke bar where he was involved. The police arrested him, charged him and released him after paying a $500 fine.

Months later, the parents of the young Native American activist Tokata Iron Eyes claimed a temporary protection order against the actor, who had been involved with the young woman since she was 12 years old.

The teenager’s parents mentioned that the actor used violence, intimidation, paranoia, drugs, among others, to maintain the relationship with their daughter. As of June 10, 2022, the court was still unable to serve the order on Miller, as his whereabouts are unknown.

During June, other cases came to light. The first had to do with a mother and her son, who requested a restraining order against the actor for harassing his first-born minor. This after Ezra Miller behaved inappropriately in front of the child.

Days later, the Rolling Stones medium exposed the case of a young mother who was living on the Miller family farm in Stamford, Vermont.

Anonymous sources alleged that there were accessible weapons and ammunition in the house, in addition to illegal marijuana plantations, where three children under 5 also live.

Another case was the one reported in the same city during August, where the Vermont state police declared that Miller stole some bottles of alcohol inside a house in the area, after being identified by video surveillance images.

Uncertainty about his future in Hollywood

After several events that have been escalating in severity, the actor’s career was affected.

The producer Warner Bros made a decision about the project he had with the actor. The film, which will portray the story of Flash, played by Miller, will be released in the same way, but the producer analyzes how to deal with the subject after the actor’s actions.