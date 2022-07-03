Ezra Miller Has Cult Control Over Tokata Iron Eyes, Parents Tell The Independent: ‘I Know Where It Ends’

“As an indigenous girl, I grew up knowing that I am the backbone of my people,” 15-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes told a crowd of thousands at the event. Women’s March in Washington DC in 2019.

The free-spirited young indigenous activist was launched onto the national stage during the 2016 Standing Rock Pipeline Protests at the tender age of 12, and has been honored by stars from Angelina Jolie to Greta Thunberg.

But Tokata, who uses the pronouns she/they, has become an unrecognizable shell of his former self since falling under the influence of Ezra Miller, said parents Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle. The Independent.

They fear they are in a race against time to save their son from the clutches of the “psychopathic, narcissistic” actor.

Mr. Iron Eyes, 44, this month filed an order of protection against Miller on behalf of Tokata through the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court.

He accuses Miller, 29, in court documents of caring for Tokata since age 12 and using psychedelic drugs including LSD, ketamine, cannabis and alcohol for years.

“My family is living a nightmare,” said Jumping Eagle, 50.

Sara Jumping Eagle and Chase Iron Eyes Say Their Daughter Is Being Controlled By Ezra Miller (Courtesy of Sara Jumping Eagle)

They received an interim court order asking Miller to cease contact with his family, including Tokata, and not come within 100 meters of the Iron Eyes’ residence. But his efforts to enforce the order were unsuccessful, as Miller, who owns an extensive farm in Vermont and regularly travels to California, avoids being served. A full hearing is scheduled for July 12.

The Flash The actor has been linked to a series of disturbing incidents involving firearms, drugs and allegations of violence in recent months. Tokata’s parents say Miller exerts “cult-like” psychological control over them through the use of illegal drugs.

Speaking from his home in North Dakota, Iron Eyes, a prominent indigenous rights attorney, said The Independent he’s worried that the court judgment won’t come soon.

“They are on a downward spiral right now. I’ve seen this type of shipwreck before, I know where it ends,” she said.

Miller met the Iron Eyes family in 2016 while visiting the Standing Rock Reservation during protests to stop construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The protests stemmed from a youth-led movement that Tokata was heavily involved with and quickly turned into an international call to arms for environmental activists concerned that a pipeline leak would be catastrophic for communities dependent on the Missouri River. to drink water.

Tokata Iron Eyes gave a speech at the 2019 Women’s March on Washington at age 15 (C-Span)

After a speech Tokata gave at the pipeline protests went viral online, she was introduced to Greta Thunberg and invited the renowned climate activist to come to the Dakotas to campaign against the pipeline.

Tokata’s stature as an activist has continued to grow since then. In 2021, she was interviewed by Jolie for her book Know your rights and claim them.

Mr. Iron Eyes said it was around this time that Miller was first introduced to them by trusted members of the community.

“We thought Ezra had good intentions. But we were also tidy. We were made to trust this guy.”

In the lawsuit obtained by TMZIron Eyes it says that Miller took Tokata, another family and a female escort to London in 2017 to visit the studio where Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was being filmed. Tokata was 14 and Miller 25 at the time of the trip.

A reserve photo after Ezra Miller’s arrest in Hawaii (AP)

Miller continued to visit the family home and befriend other members of the tribe.

In 2019, Mr Iron Eyes tells The Independent, Miller showed up unannounced at the family home and claimed that Tokata was depressed and should transfer from Red Cloud Indian School in South Dakota to Simon’s Rock, an accelerated private school in Massachusetts affiliated with Bard College, for his freshman year.

Iron Eyes says Miller hinted that he would cover the $60,000-a-year tuition.

“He used it to create a sense of psychological indebtedness.”

Tokata left Simon’s Rock late last year to spend more time at Miller’s farm in Vermont, where he would consume large amounts of drugs with a group of the actor’s confidants and band members, Iron Eyes stated in our interview.

Then, at the height of the Covid lockdown in 2020, Iron Eyes says Miller showed up again at his property and announced he wanted to take Tokata on a cross-country trip.

Tokata Iron Eyes’ appearance and behavior have completely changed, say his parents (Courtesy of Sara Jumping Eagle)

“We didn’t let Tokata go on this trip, but to have the audacity to tell Tokata that his feelings were hurt because we said no, all these cases point to awkward and inappropriate relationships with a minor,” he said.

Iron Eyes said he was later informed by Tokata that she was with Miller and under the influence of LSD. when the actor released a video threatening to shoot KKK members to Instagram on January 27th.

In the clip, Miller tells members of the white supremacist organization’s North Carolina chapter: “Look, if you guys want to die, I suggest you kill yourself with your own weapons, okay?

“Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing now – and you know what I’m talking about – and then, you know, we’ll do it for you, if that’s what you want.”

Mister Iron Eye said The Independent that Miller loaded guns and drove to North Carolina with Tokata to face the KKK.

He said the trip was an example of Miller subjecting Tokata to “high stress situations” while his consciousness was altered by psychedelic drugs to assert control over Tokata.

Miller also took Tokata to New Orleans in January, where they participated in a voodoo ritual, according to Iron Eyes.

Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle with Tokata (Courtesy of Sara Jumping Eagle)

The tipping point came when the parents traveled to Miller’s farm on January 30th to see Tokata.

“Our life turned upside down,” said Iron Eyes The Independent, saying that her son appeared to be in a drug-induced psychosis.

“When we caught Tokata at Ezra’s farm, we weren’t sure she would be able to function, psychologically, mentally, or intellectually at the level she exhibited before she fell into Ezra’s clutches.”

Tokata has undergone dramatic weight loss, and his voice and mannerisms have changed. Tokata told them that bruises on his body were supposedly caused by Ezra.

They took Tokata home and tried to detoxify them in a Lakota sweat lodge ceremony.

Soon after, Tokata told his parents that he wanted a new driver’s license, ID, bank card and phone. Tokata said he would stay with a friend in Brooklyn, New York, to “focus on the art, the music and give space and time for healing.”

The parents, as per their full account on LastRealIndians, believe the plan was a ruse created by Miller, who met with Tokata in New York shortly afterward.

Actor Ezra Miller poses for photographers at the film’s premiere Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018 (Insight)

Since then, the two have been traveling together from Vermont to Los Angeles and Hawaii, the parents say.

They were seen together at a club in Hawaii, where Miller was later arrested for disorderly conduct and later pleaded no contest. Miller was also accused of allegedly throwing a chair at a bar patron and being the target of 10 911 calls.

The parents heard that Miller was in Los Angeles and flew there on May 29. Mrs. Jumping Eagle says they confronted Miller and Tokata on a street in Santa Monica and they ran away.

Mrs. Jumping Eagle said she finally caught up with them and stated that while trying to convince Tokata to get out of a car and go back home, Miller slammed the door in her arms.

“The police ended up showing up, but Ezra and Tokata were already gone,” she said.

In a series of recent Instagram posts, Tokata has refuted the parents’ claims and accused them of abuse.

Tokata now identifies as non-binary and calls himself Gibson. They recently said that Miller provided “invaluable loving support and protection” as she was grieving the loss of a close friend.

Tokata’s parents say their son had previously identified as “non-binary, queer, gay,” but after spending time with Miller, she came out as transgender. Miller also identifies as non-binary transgender and uses the pronouns they/they.

A photograph of Tokata Iron Eyes, who now goes by the name Gibson, posted to his Instagram account on June 21. (Instagram/Tokatwin)

They first discovered that Tokata was using the name Gibson, which she used as a nickname for pets and friends as a child, through a Rolling Stone article.

Miller and others have tried to portray them as transphobic, but Iron Eyes insists they don’t care what Tokata wants to be called, or what she wants to identify with, saying they created two other non-binary people that they gave “completely.” autonomy”.

He said The Independent that he believes Miller is lighting up the gay-transgender community to have sex with young women.

“Someone from the LGBTQ world needs to take a good look at the kind of impact Ezra Miller is having on this community because Ezra seems to be using this protective class designation as a shield to get closer to young people, to create a sense of trauma. -link,” said Iron Eyes The Independent.

The music and film industries also need to be held accountable for allowing Miller’s behavior, say Tokata’s parents.

Miller Is Set To Star In Warner Brothers’ $200 Million Superhero Blockbuster The Flashwhich was scheduled to be released this summer but has been pushed back to 2023.

But Iron Eyes says efforts to talk to movie executives about the actor’s “abominable behavior” have come to naught.

The family has been trying to pressure the film studio into acting through a social media campaign using the hashtag “Trash The Flash”.

“Part of the frustration is that in the industry there are people who saw things happen, but they continued the work, and people allowed Ezra to continue with what they’re doing,” said Jumping Eagle. The Independent.

“When do we hold someone accountable despite their celebrity status? Someone who is a danger to himself and others is being allowed to continue as he is.”

From left to right: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa in a 2017 promotional photo Justice League (Warner Bros)

According to Deadline Warner Bros. is weighing whether to lessen promotional activity around the film’s release due to the controversy surrounding Miller, and has been trying to get help for the errant star.

Neither Warner Bros. nor Miller’s media representatives responded to requests for comment. Tokata also did not respond to requests for comment from The Independent.

A desperate Ms Jumping Eagle asked to share a message for Tokata.

“Tokata I love you, we love you – everything we’re doing is because we love you and we’re trying to save your life. I hear the songs you used to sing to me and I cry. I miss you. Your family and friends miss you.”