Ezra Miller: How the actor of ‘The Flash’ has become a controversial figure

Ezra Miller represents a $200 million problem for Warner Bros. That’s the budget for Flash, starring Miller as a spandex-clad superhero. Scheduled to be released next summer, it is DC Comics’ big bet against the Marvel movies produced by Disney that have the world dominated, such as the series of avengers Y spider-man. There’s just one problem: Her lead star has been involved in a series of controversies, from hosting a woman and her children on a Vermont farm where apparently there were guns everywhere to two recent arrests in Hawaii.

The first, on March 27, occurred in a seedy bar when police say Miller ripped the microphone off a woman singing karaoke. Police became involved when an enraged Miller yelled obscenities and allegedly lunged at a man playing darts. The second incident came a month later, when Miller was asked to leave a meeting and the actor threw a chair, punched a woman and left a half-inch gash on her forehead, police said. Later that night, a couple filed a restraining order against him after Miller allegedly broke into his room and threatened to “bury” them. In just three weeks, Miller was the subject of 10 police calls in the sleepy town of Hilo, Hawaii.

Not long ago, Miller was the favorite of independent cinema thanks to his roles in after school Y We Need to Talk About Kevinbefore achieving stardom in the franchise Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, written by JK Rowling, and in the DC universe. She has also positioned herself as an advocate for the LGBT+ community, declaring herself queer in 2012 and non-binary in 2018, when she stated: “It didn’t identify me as a man, it didn’t identify me as a woman. I barely identify as a human being.” Flash was poised to make Miller the first queer actor to star in a superhero movie, but now all of that is in jeopardy. According to dead line, Warner Bros. has tried to “get help” for Miller, but at this point it seems unlikely he’ll stick around for future projects. After all, this is the same studio that fired Johnny Depp after his failed UK lawsuit against The Sun.

Ezra Miller was born into a wealthy family in New Jersey in 1992; his father was a successful publisher and his mother was a dancer. To overcome his childhood stutter, Miller began singing opera, debuting at the New York premiere of White Raven by Philip Glass at Lincoln Center in 2001. However, Miller was also the target of homophobic bullying in high school. “I was trying to kiss the boys at school,” Miller told Out in 2012. “I went from having a stutter to being a totally gay little opera singer to being a really confused queer teenager.”

Miller dropped out of high school at 16, not because of bullying, but because of Beethoven. In interview with nyc magazine , said the composer appeared to him in a dream: “He was crying and said: ‘The four symphonies I have written are not good. They just aren’t enough.’ And I said, ‘Write five more! Keep going!’. And I woke up in a cold sweat and thought, ‘I need to drop out of school.

It wasn’t a total leap of faith. Miller had already acted in several television shorts and in 2008 he made his first big screen appearance in Antonio Campos’ dark directorial debut, after school. She was perfectly suited to her role in the creator’s first film. euphoriaSam Levinson, Another Happy Day in 2011, in which Miller played Ellen Barkin’s arrogant teenage son. Miller arrived late to meet Levinson when he was casting for the film, and demanded to sit outside so he could smoke. “I thought: ‘What a fucking asshole! It’s perfect for this movie,” recalled the director.

Miller found his niche as an offbeat and talkative teenager, earning rave reviews for his performance in the title role of We Need to Talk About Kevin,from 2011, based on Lionel Shriver’s novel about a boy who seeks to destroy his mother. She later landed a role in the popular adaptation of The Perks of Being a Wallflower alongside Emma Watson. That’s when Miller started appearing in the news for all the wrong reasons. while filming The Perks…the actor was arrested by the police after being pulled over for a broken taillight, where he was found, in Miller’s own words, under a “quilt” of grass.

Ezra Miller in Fantastic Beasts (Warner Bros)

General fame came in 2016 when Miller landed the roles of Credence in Fantastic Beasts… and The Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Then strange videos began to appear. One day, Miller was doing an emotional and slightly manic rendition of Rihanna’s “Work” on a hotel lobby piano, and the next, she was giving an indecipherable interview on the red carpet, dressed as Toadette from Mario Kart. At a 2017 Comic-Con, she spontaneously kissed a fan on the mouth after he asked to smell Miller’s breath for alcohol.

It was confusing, but not too worrisome. That was until 2020, when a video surfaced on Twitter of Miller apparently choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik. “I thought it was just fun and games, but it wasn’t,” the woman, who remained anonymous, recently told Variety, after being silent for two years. No charges were ever filed against the actor. Miller never publicly commented on the incident.

Then, earlier this year, Miller launched a tirade on social media targeting what he called the “Beulaville chapter” of the Ku Klux Klan in North Carolina, telling them to “kill themselves.” The Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization that monitors hate groups, said it was not aware of any Klan activity in the area. Then came the Hawaii incidents.

Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadoy in Justice League (Warner Bros)

Since then, more accusations have been made against Miller, the most serious of which comes from the parents of an 18-year-old from North Dakota. Miller is accused of doing grooming and “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating, and endangering the safety and well-being” of her son, Tokata Iron Eyes, since Iron Eyes was 12 years old. In an interview with The Independent, his father, Chase Iron Eyes, noted, “Our life was turned upside down,” alleging that Miller gave the teen alcohol, marijuana and LSD throughout their friendship. “When we picked up Tokata from Ezra’s farm, we weren’t sure that he would ever function, psychologically, mentally or intellectually, at the level he had exhibited before he fell into Ezra’s clutches,” he said. Since then, a court could not locate” to Miller to serve them with a protective order against Tokata. The actor’s Instagram account has also been deactivated. The Independent has contacted the court to ask if he has been able to serve the actor. However, Iron Eyes has denied the allegations against Miller, saying, “This is my life. These are my decisions and I am disappointed in my parents and the press in every way.”

After that, another mother and her 12-year-old son received a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller after alleging that the actor threatened his family at his neighbor’s house and acted inappropriately with the child.

In a June 30 report on Variety, a German woman also alleged that Miller had harassed her after refusing to leave her Berlin apartment in February 2022. She claims that Miller was enraged after she told her she couldn’t smoke in her house; the actor was convinced to leave on his own after she called the police. A week before, on June 23, the rolling stone magazine reported that Miller’s farm in Vermont, where she had been housing another mother and her three children, had “guns and bullets everywhere.” A source recalled an incident in which one of the boys, aged one, allegedly put a stray bullet in his mouth.

A source close to Miller told Variety that the star hopes to address the allegations against him at some point, but has “chosen to focus privately on his health and healing.” His next role is that of a young Salvador Dalí in the biographical film Daliland by Mary Harron. The film is currently in post-production, but who knows what will become of Miller’s role if more allegations surface. Kevin Spacey has shown that actors can be replaced and scenes can be reshot. Some DC fans have already called on the studio to replace Miller with Grant Gustin, who plays The Flash in the accompanying CW show. “Warner Bros. doesn’t win on this,” a studio source recently told dead line . For Miller, there could also be no turning back from such a long list of indiscretions.

In mid-August 2022, Miller announced that he had begun treatment for “complicated mental health issues.”

“Having recently been through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering from complicated mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement. “I want to apologize to everyone I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”