Ezra Miller is arrested again in Hawaii

Honolulu — Ezra Miller was arrested on suspicion of assault Tuesday, marking the second time the actor best known for playing the Flash in the “Justice League” movies has been arrested in Hawaii in recent weeks.

Miller became enraged after he was asked to leave a house party on the island of Hawaii and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the forehead, according to a statement from the Hawaii Police Department.

The woman refused treatment for a little more than a half-inch wound to her forehead, police said.

Miller, who was described by police as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont, was arrested on the street and released while the investigation continues.

It’s unclear whether Miller’s arrest will affect an indictment scheduled for later Tuesday stemming from the actor’s arrest last month at a Hawaiian island karaoke club. Miller was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after he grabbed a microphone from a woman who was singing and lunged at a man who was playing darts.

Miller was upset when the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad “Shallow” came on, Assistant Hawaii Police Chief Kenneth Quiocho said.

He would also be formally charged Tuesday in a separate traffic violation case. Police were called in to a dispute in downtown Hilo last month and in that incident Miller was uncooperative with authorities, refusing to leave the scene and blocking a sidewalk, Quiocho said.

The actor’s attorney in Hawaii did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the latest arrest. Another lawyer and a representative for Miller also did not reply to messages sent for comment.

Attorney Francis Alcain had requested that Tuesday’s court hearing, previously scheduled for next week, be moved up. Alcain said in court papers that his client “has several time-sensitive work obligations in California and/or New York” and needs a soon-to-be-dated hearing to “resolve this matter.”

The day after Miller was released, after paying a $500 fine for the karaoke bar incident, a Hawaiian couple filed for a temporary restraining order, saying the actor broke into their room and threatened them. A judge dismissed the case last week after the couple requested it through an attorney.