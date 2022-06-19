Ezra Miller is on the run from justice with serious accusations

Either someone at Waner isn’t doing their homework in the casting department with their performers or they’re just really unlucky. Marvel does not stop expanding its universe by creating stars whose worst headline is a slight spoiler, while when it seemed that Warner was beginning to come out of the enormous controversy that Johnny Depp in Fantastic Animals and Amber Heard in Aquaman has caused, Ezra Miller has put it all upside down. The actor seemed to be the strongest bet of the production company after giving him an important role in the Fantastic Beasts saga and preparing an ambitious solo film of his Flash. Come on, it seemed that the house was betting more on him than on Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa or the forgotten Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.

Now, the actor is on the run from justice and his whereabouts are unknown after starring in several scandals. They are looking for him to deliver two restraining orders, and also to clarify accusations of abuse, manipulation of minors and having created, attention, a sect around the figure of him.

The actor, who never went unnoticed on red carpets, seems not to tiptoe out of the spotlight either. Last year he was arrested twice in Hawaii for stalking and violent behavior and a video also went viral two years ago of him assaulting a fan in Iceland. More recently, on June 15, a restraining order was released after the complaint of a Massachusetts mother who claims that the actor, her neighbor, threatened her and acted inappropriately with her 12-year-old son.

Everything adds up to a restraining order caused by other parents, this time from a teenager, now 18 years old, who claimed that Miller manipulated, intimidated and endangered their daughter for four years. The teenager, according to the New York Post, is touring California with the actor and a whole group of young girls who, always in the words of her mother, are “her own sect of hers.” Although there are not many who already drew comparisons with Mason’s girls, the minor rejected that negative version of her relationship with Miller on social networks.

This post, now deleted, is the only recent clue to the whereabouts of Miller, who last Wednesday deleted his Instagram account after posting a series of memes mocking the authorities for not finding him. In one of the posts he stated:

You can’t touch me, I’m in another universe.

We would not like anything to be the public relations department of Warner preparing the premiere of ‘The Flash’ right now, really. Least of all being the father of any of those girls. While ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ is already on HBO Max, ‘The Flash’ is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 23, 2023. Almost a year is missing so three things can happen, which already everything has happened and the situation is controlled, that he is behind bars or that he is still on the run, which would give for another film.

