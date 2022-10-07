Ezra Miller recorded more additional scenes for The Flash

Ezra Miller was called to film additional scenes for The Flash despite the fact that the actor’s mental health put him in check in front of Warner Bros.

mental health of Ezra Miller came to the tabloids with different circumstances among which are the assault on a couple in a bar, the theft of alcoholic beverages in a residence and accusations of grooming that led to the assumption that Warner Bros. I was going to decide to cancel the movie Flash directed by the Argentine Andy Muschietti and with a cast led by the young actor.

Some time ago and because of his crisis Ezra Miller issued a statement that said: “I now understand that I am suffering from complex mental health issues and have started ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone for alarming and upsetting you with my previous behavior. I am committed to doing the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Ezra Miller wants to continue in the DC Extended Universe

Following that statement and a meeting with the executives of Warner Bros. Ezra Miller entered a seemingly quiet period that could give him enough air to move forward with his character in the DC Extended Universe who had managed to pleasantly surprise audiences around the world especially with his performance at the entrance Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

In September Vanity Fair suggested that Miller’s mental problems are much worse than previously reported. According to its investigation, the media outlet maintained that Ezra Miller suffer from delusions of “Messiah”. If that is true, the problems are even greater for both the actor and the studio, which obviously has interests focused on the film. Flash which had a high cost and cannot be re-filmed with another protagonist.

However, in this negative context TheWrap assured that Ezra Miller was shooting additional scenes for Flash these last days although they also suggest that it would not be very significant changes in the plot of the film directed by Muschietti. Other reports place Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck ready to bring Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman to life in the Scarlet Runner film. How are you? Flash will arrive at the cinema June 23, 2023.