Ezra Miller reminds us of Charles Manson by lodging three children in a farm full of weapons

Dand one to another with Ezra Millerwho supposedly hosts a 25-year-old woman with her three young children on his farm in Vermont.

That recent piece that compares them to Charles Mason becomes more relevant by the minute with these latest revelations.

The father of those three children spoke with rolling stone about the serious situation he is currently experiencing. Apparently, Miller knew this woman during her stay in Hawaii and booked plane tickets for her and her three children to visit her farm in Vermont.

The concerned father revealed that he has not confronted Ezra since his sons left for his farm for fear they might witness something traumatic

guns everywhere

Rolling Stone dug deeper and found information from two different sources that can attest to the father’s claims.

Inside Miller’s 96-acre farm in Vermont, reports of weapons unattended everywhere and one of these sources said that a The girl picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth.

This is clearly an extremely unsafe environment for anyone, let alone kids with all those guns lying around.

If this report doesn’t get to the authorities quickly, they too should be responsible for not doing something to stop Miller.

If something happens to those kids, things can escalate very quickly within that farm.

Has Ezra Miller responded to these claims?

So far, none of Ezra Miller’s representatives have been able to respond or offer any comment on these claims. The longer these kids spend on that farm, the more in danger their lives will be.

None of the people discussed in the Rolling Stone article wanted to reveal their identity because this would quickly turn into a police investigation.

We can already expect authorities search Ezra Miller’s farm and try to arrest him as soon as possible.

The actor has already been charged with numerous crimes including kidnapping, grooming of underage women, assault and others.