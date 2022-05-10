Ezra Miller replaced by Dylan O’Brien as Flash? This says Variety

This Monday afternoon information began to circulate that supposedly the studies Warner Bros. they had decided replace actor Ezra Miller in his role as Flash for Dylan O’Brien; However, the Variety magazine reported that this is false.

And it is that it was during the afternoon of this day that it was reported that after his last arrest in Hawaii, added to other recent controversies, Ezra Miller has endangered its continuity inside Warner Bros.

According to a recent portal report ScreenGeekthe aforementioned studio would be considering firing the actor, even having in mind to replace him with Dylan O’brien, famous for titles like “Teen wolf”, “Love and monsters”, “The maze runner” and other productions.

This information has gained even more force when it was retweeted by Daniel Richmana renowned insider who is credited with various leaks that became a reality shortly after.

Although at one point the option of Grant Gustin, who plays Flash in The CW’s Arrowverse, became popular, it was speculated that WB did not postulate him within their alternatives because they would seek to reprise the role of the DCEU with a totally new actor.

However, the editor of Variety, Adam Vary, wrote on his Twitter account that this news is false because he personally consulted the Warner studios, who replied that it was a rumor.

I’m told that WB is *not* considering replacing Ezra Miller on THE FLASH. Miller was arrested twice in Hawai’i this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment, and again for second-degree assault. More context here: https://t.co/zKj8zSZxcWhttps://t.co/gqYWKszS6k — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) May 9, 2022

For now, it is not known what the final decision of the producer will be. However, it is possible that he finally decides to leave Miller aside, as happened with Johnny Depp in “Fanstatic beasts”, and then announce the cast of Mads Mikkelsenwhen the notorious Amber Heard case became the subject of controversy.

In fact, Heard could also be replaced in the DCEU, since Forbes slipped the possible entry of Emilia Clarke as Mera in the character’s next appearances, for which these types of changes would be common on the part of Warner Bros.