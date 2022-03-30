Ezra Miller, the actor of The Flash and Fantastic Beasts, was arrested in Hawaii

While fans await the premieres of The Flash and Fantastic Beasts, Ezra Miller – who participates in both films – was arrested in Hawaii, accused of disorderly conduct and harassment in a bar. The incident took place on Saturday night, the 27th, when – according to reports – the 29-year-old American began shouting obscenities at other customers who were singing karaoke and even took the microphone from a 23-year-old girl and pounced on a man from 32 who played darts.

As the owner of the premises was unsuccessful in asking the actor to calm down, he called the police and two South Hilo patrol officers quickly rushed to the scene, where he was arrested and taken into custody. Through investigation, they discovered that it was the interpreter, who paid a bail of 500 dollars and regained his freedom.

So far, Miller has not made a public statement about what happened, but he is guaranteed to be asked about it in his next appearances. Especially since on April 14 she will hit theaters Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the third installment of the saga created by JK Rowling, in which she plays Credence Barebone.

The film generates many expectations, since Mads Mikkelsen will play the villain Gellert Grindelwald, a character previously played by Johnny Depp, but decided to abandon filming after losing the legal battle with the newspaper The Sun, which branded him an “abuser of wives” for the complaint that his ex-partner Amber Heard had filed for gender violence. On the other hand, although the premiere of The Flash was scheduled for the end of this year, Warner Bros recently announced that it will only launch the project starring Miller and directed by Andy Muschietti only in June 2023.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that Miller has been involved in a scandal. In April 2020, a violent video was leaked in which he is seen grabbing a woman by the neck at the exit of a nightclub and then attacked those who were filming the situation. The fact was not reported to the police, but it quickly went viral and the actor was harshly criticized.