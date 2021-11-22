EZVIZ C6TC on offer for Black Friday: price and discount

The smart security cameras they are becoming more and more common in Italian homes. Small and compact, they can be easily controlled from any smartphone and are extremely versatile. They are born as home security tools, but they can also be used to monitor babies and pets while we are in another room or away from home. And, needless to say, they are among the absolute protagonists of the Amazon Black Friday week.









An example is theEZVIZ C6TC, security camera with particular shapes (it is a sphere) but with smart features that make it particularly appreciated by Amazon users (445 global ratings with an average of 4.4 out of 5). Until the end of November, the surveillance camera will be on offer at half price, thus making it even more palatable.

EZVIZ C6TC IP security cam, features and functionality

Characterized by a rather particular design (at least when compared with other smart security cameras), the EZVIZ C6TC is an indoor IP Cam capable of offering a 360 ° view of the environments in which it is placed. It is, in fact, one motorized smart camera, remotely controllable with the EZVIZ app: placing it in the center of a room, therefore, will allow you to easily control the whole environment, turning it as you prefer.

Thanks to intelligent motion tracking the security camera is also able to move autonomously: if the sensors detect movement, the lens is immediately pointed at who is moving, following them step by step. The two powerful infrared lights also allow you to record and monitor environments even in the dark: it will not be necessary to keep a light on in the house to continue seeing the images captured by the EZVIZ C6TC lens.

There compatibility with Alexa it also allows you to synchronize the motorized security camera with the Amazon Echos distributed in the house. In this way not only can you control the EZVIZ C6TC with simple voice commands, but you can control the images from the screens of an Amazon Echo 5, Amazon Echo 8 or Amazon Echo 10 (all three on offer for Black Friday 2021 and purchasable in 5 installments at interest 0).

EZVIZ C6TC on offer for Black Friday: discount and price

Thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday discounts, the EZVIZ C6TC is on offer until the end of November practically half price. The 48% discount allows you to save over 40 euros on the price list: the price for the Black Friday week is 46.90 euros (compared to the original 89.99 euros).

EZVIZ C6TC motorized security camera with night vision