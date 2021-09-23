F. Gary Gray will direct Kevin Hart in action Lift for Netflix

Kevin Hart will be the protagonist of Lift, a heist movie directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton, Fast & Furious 8). The film, purchased by Netflix last March, was born as a spec script (script written not on commission from a studio) by Dan Kunka. Filming will start in early 2022.

Among the producers we find Simon Kinberg (the X-Men saga) and Audrey Chon for Genre Pictures, Matt Reeves (The Batman) And Adam Kassan for 6th & Idaho and Kevin Hart e Brian Smiley for HartBeat Productions.

The plot of Lift

Lift will focus on a highly skilled professional thief (Hart) who is persuaded by his ex and the FBI to attempt an impossible heist with his team, aboard a 777 flying from London to Zurich.

HartBeat Productions has a deal with Netflix, and is also working on at the streaming company Me Time, a comedy with Mark Wahlberg And Regina Hall. Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho also has a deal with Netflix.

F. Gary Gray has plans Muscle, an action with Vin Diesel which, for now, has been postponed. Processing will start after Gray has finished Lift and Diesel Fast & Furious 10.

Dan Kunka

Dan Kunka is a rookie who already has several projects in different stages of preparation. Between these Yellowstone Falls, based on his Hollywood Black List script, which he will be directed by Louis Leterrier. Space Race directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), manufactured by Universal as well as Crime of the Century, produced by Chris Morgan (writer of the saga of Fast & Furious). And also science fiction CAGN (for TriStar and Escape Artists), Water Crisis (for Focus Features and the Smokehouse of George Clooney And Grant Heslov) And Church of Spies, directed by Philip Noyce.

Source: Deadline