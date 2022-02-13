F ** k of stammerer of m ** from. Then an apology

Patrick Cutrone was immortalized by the DAZN cameras a few seconds after an exit by the Cagliari goalkeeper, Alessio Cragno, in a lip that leaves little room for doubt. After the match, the two players clarified.

Empoli and Cagliari they divided the stakes in a very important match for the salvation fight. At Castellani the teams of Aurelio Andreazzoli and of Walter Mazzarri they gave birth to a nice duel, made of intensity and great spirit for the whole 90 ‘, but no one was able to take home the whole stake.

The Tuscan goal of Andrea Pinamonti has placed that of Leonardo Pavoletti for the Sardinians, who with today’s goal became the seventh all-time bomber in the history of Cagliari. A point that moves the ranking of both, with the Empoli having a wider margin than the Sardinians on the dangerous area. The match had already experienced a singular event, with the injury of the referee Federico Dionisi in the first fraction: the Fourth Man, Valerio Marini, took his place.

In addition to the purely football episodes, an unpleasant situation occurred, which the cameras were able to frame: Patrick Cutrone shortly after his exit from the field he sat on the bench and on the developments of an action in which the ball arrives at Alessio Cragnogoalkeeper of the Sardinians, speaking with his teammates says a phrase that is not really respectful: “Ca ** o di stammerer of m ** from”.

The Empoli striker is framed a few seconds after an exit from the opposing goalkeeper and pronounces those words that do not reflect at all the values ​​that the Tuscan team has always carried out with great passion and work: the scene is caught by the cameras and immediately becomes topic of discussion on social media, where they identified the target of the offense in the Cagliari goalkeeper.

According to what has been learned from Fanpage.it, after the game Cutrone himself took action in the first person to remedy the incident and apologize to Cragno. Between the two players there was a clarification immediately received with pleasure by the Cagliari goalkeeper, who downplayed what happened. Things on the pitch, however unpleasant, that end up on the pitch.