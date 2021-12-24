F1 2022, Mercedes turns on the W13: here is the sound of the fire up VIDEO – News

“The new era of Formula 1 begins now” . So the Mercedes anticipates everyone and presents his new weapon of war. The engine is started and the 2022 World Championship begins. new power unit of the new Mercedes single-seater, the W13.

Not even two weeks before the end of the season and the title victory, amid a thousand controversies, of Max Verstappen, the team of Toto Wolff, which has not yet broken the press blackout, decides once again not to get lost in words but to leave space to the facts. And in fact there is a lot of concrete in the video posted on Twitter that shows the fire up of the W13, with the Austrian team principal connected in a video call. A small appetizer waiting to know the presentation date of the new Mercedes, which Hamilton and Russell will drive.

The first roar of the new Mercedes

“Ignition of our Formula 1 2022 car for the first time – the W13 is alive”, this is the caption that accompanies the video of the first roar of the W13 on the Twitter profile of the reigning world champion team for the past 8 years. Turn up the volume and enjoy the sound: