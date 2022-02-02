F1 2022: the tire rule changes in Q2

The rule that has been in force since 2014 in F1 has been abolished: at the start of the GP with any tire, even the drivers in the top 10 will not necessarily have to use the compound used in Q2

Another change to make qualifying and the race even more spectacular. From 2022 in F1 the rule that foresees to use, at the start of each GP, the same set of tires used on Saturday for Q2 will be abolished. In the last meeting of the Strategy Advisory Committee it was decided to cancel the rule introduced in 2014, while the new decision will enter into force already at the start of the next World Championship in Bahrain (March 20) and at the same time as the new F1 sporting regulations.

The reasons for the change – Eight seasons were enough to change the rule, which was introduced with the aim of “helping” the riders who arrived from 11th place down in qualifying. Until now, those who were not in the top 10 could mount a free compound for the start of the race, while the riders from the first to the tenth position were obliged to start the GP on Sunday with the same tires with which they had obtained the best performance to enter. in Q3. However, the effect ended up being too penalizing for those who had entered Q3 around the tenth position: compared to those who started for example 11th or 12th, they had to use used tires, risking to nullify the effort made to hit a better position on the grid.

free choice – Hence the choice of Formula 1: to try to have more spectacular races and with more and more different strategies, but at the same time safeguard the merits of those who had obtained better positions in qualifying, abolition of any compounding obligation at the start of the GP. Even the cars in the top 10 will be able to study ad hoc strategies without, for example, being forced to return to the pits before others to change tires.

February 2 – 7:53 pm

