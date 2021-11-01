F1 2022 without secrets? Brawn wants the technicians to explain the news

The squeeze of next year’s GP schedule, which will offer two free practice sessions on Friday afternoon, will cancel Thursday, saving one day in an effort to reduce events to just three days.

Ross Brawn’s concern is that there may be much less media coverage, which is why Liberty Media’s sports chief is considering forcing teams to declare the technical changes they will introduce on the cars at a meeting open to reporters.

The 2022 F1 sporting regulations already provide that teams must declare a “reference specification” for each race weekend which must be made official to the FIA ​​before the opening of free practice and which must be used after the last free practice session for the whole event.

F1 and FIA prefiguration of the 2022 single-seater Photo by: Formula 1

The teams will have to declare to the FIA ​​the new parts that will be introduced on the cars every weekend, but the promoter wants to go further because he would like the technical developments to be made public as well. For our Giorgio Piola it would be Christmas at every GP!

Speaking with some media on Monday, Ross Brawn explained that his intention is to hold a meeting on Friday morning with journalists who will be able to have the technical staff of the teams explain the changes that will be made to the cars …

“We are working for you – Brown said – to allow you to take a look at the cars and talk to the staff. We are bringing forward ideas to engage the media more and offer fans a greater understanding of what is happening.”

“On Friday morning the teams will present the cars specifying the changes that have been introduced for that weekend and then they will also declare them to the FIA. We believe that the technical aspect is very fascinating for the fans, so we will try to fuel their dissemination”.

The prospect is very tempting, but knowing the reluctance with which the teams agree to show the technical innovations, we believe that it is one of the many proposals that will be destined to end up in the drawer. The teams spend exorbitant amounts on research and development and when they find a performance trend that gives results they do everything possible to keep it secret, invoking the “trade secret” to prevent certain solutions from being disclosed, becoming more easily copied.

What Ross Brawn advocates is a true Copernican revolution, but knowing the reluctance of engineers to explain innovative ideas and concepts, it is reasonable to think that there will be reticence and omissions on the part of the teams …