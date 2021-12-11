F1, Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen on pole in front of Hamilton, final of the season to the last breath

FROM THE ENCOUNTER TO ABU DHABI. Red Bull is gambling and for now it is ahead: strategies, team play, choice of tires, set-up are opposite to Mercedes. The first result is that Max Verstappen will start from pole position tomorrow (Sunday) in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 22nd and last round of the season: the race that will award the title. Lewis Hamilton has the second best time, almost four tenths behind in a qualifying which, after free practice, he seemed capable of dominating. In third place is a surprising Lando Norris, fourth is Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s teammate and therefore the first ally in this challenge to the last overtaking. Fifth is Sainz with Ferrari, while Bottas with the other Mercedes is only sixth, too far from Hamilton to be able to help him at the start.

Red Bull wanted to clear the field, doing the opposite of what the Formula 1 instruction manuals claim: the first move was to tackle Q2 with softer, faster but less durable tires. It is the choice usually adopted by mid-range or low-range teams to enter Q3, while top teams prefer medium tires. Starting from pole (the 10th of the season and the 13th of his career), Verstappen has the opportunity to take the lead with confidence at the first corner and to stretch on his pursuers.

Second move, consequent to the first: the two Red Bulls have a more exhausted set-up. It means that they will go slower in the corners, but they will be quicker on the straight, in order to better defend themselves from attacks. To recover the first position, Hamilton will have to take a risk, with all the risks that this entails.

Third move, Perez gave the wake to his teammate by sacrificing a lap of his qualification. At the end of the qualification, after the controversy of the last few days, the duelists shook hands.

The other drivers in the top 10: 7. Leclerc (Ferrari); 8. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri); 9. Ocon (Alpine); 10. Ricciardo (McLaren).

The statements of the protagonists

Verstappen: «This championship was a challenge that I liked on most occasions and that made me and the team grow. The choice of soft tires? I felt good with both compounds, the soft improves in the evening, let’s see in the race. The important thing will be to stretch immediately. I am very relaxed, I know I have given my best. An unexpected result? The feeling is fantastic, we have definitely improved the car in qualifying. Over the weekend we had ups and downs, it wasn’t easy thinking about how strong they (Mercedes, ed) have been recently.

Hamilton: «Max did a fantastic lap, we couldn’t compete with his time. I want to think that our tires are the ideal ones. We will see him in the race ».

Sainz: «After Gedda I was sorry, I was too aggressive in Q2. Here in Abu Dhabi I did the right thing, I pushed in Q3 and I’m very happy. We want Ferrari’s 3rd place among the constructors, I hope to finish with a good race, even if I am behind Leclerc ».