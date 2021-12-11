F1, Abu Dhabi gp: Verstappen signs the last pole of the season. Hamilton second

ABU DHABI – The man of the last pole of the year is the same as the first, 22 qualifying ago: Max Verstappen. The Dutchman of Red Bull takes the most important start at the pole of 10 of this hard-fought season (and the 13th of his career): in 1’22 ” 109 he conquers the leadership of Sunday’s race with a perfect and overbearing lap. Abu Dhabi (at 14 Italian) which will award the world title. Only 2nd, behind the Mercedes by more than three tenths, his rival to the crown, Lewis Hamilton. And third, surprisingly, the McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Between the two contenders, and their teams, different strategies: the Red Bull qualified with the fastest tires (Red), the Arrows men with the medium (yellow). But while the Anglo Austrians can count on the position of Sergio Perez (4th) who also helped Max n by giving him the wake, the Anglo-Germans see Valtteri Bottas, in his last race for them, further back (6th). Before him, the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, while it is 7th Charles Leclerc.

The Dutchman also visibly relieved of the pressure of having to react already in the first corner, if he started from behind, to recover: “Fantastic feeling, we improved the car in qualifying after having had ups and downs this weekend, it was not easy. seeing how strong Mercedes have been in these last few races. I felt good on both tires, see tomorrow, it will be important to have a good start and then focus on our race. Am I relieved? I do my best and the team too. ” .

After the normal jitters and little contact, the two challengers exchange compliments. Hamilton congratulates his opponent: “Max did a great lap, we couldn’t compete with his time trial, but we went fast in all the tests, we are in a good position, I want to hope to have better tires for the race. I have I lost a lot of time in turn 5, and even though the last lap was clean, I couldn’t beat Max, he deserved pole. I’m still on the front row, however I see him at the start and I’ll settle on that. ” Would having him behind you would have complicated things?

Behind Lewis will have a McLaren (Mercedes engine). The Brit laughs: “Where did I get this lap from? I don’t know. I was looking for pole but it didn’t go well. No joke, 3rd is surprising. I’m a bit nervous about the race, I want to stay on my own , I don’t want to interfere with each other and watch them from afar “.