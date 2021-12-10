F1 Abu Dhabi, Hamilton roars: 6 tenths to Verstappen in FP2. Ferrari, eighth Leclerc

In the second free practice session, the English driver of Mercedes precedes Ocon (Alpine) and Bottas. The Dutch and Perez’s Red Bulls in fourth and fifth time

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes roar. The Englishman got off to a great start to the weekend that could give him his eighth world title, should he win against Max Verstappen. The ruling on the first day of free practice, however, is that the W12s seem to have something more than Red Bull, at least on the flying lap. The difference is to be interpreted on the race pace simulations, where Verstappen did not disfigure.

Bottas and Kimi slam – Hamilton in 1’23 “691 set a very high pace in the second session, trimming three tenths of Esteban Ocon’s Alpine and teammate Valtteri Bottas, who in the afternoon free practice hit the barriers with his rear right in the first exit ( luckily for him without serious damage). The Mercedes worked well in both qualifying and race pace simulation, proof of the great form shown in the latest outings in Brazil, Qatar and Arabia. Not a good day for the other Finn on the track: Kimi Raikkonen crashed at the end of the session, heavily damaging his Alfa Romeo at the rear.

Ferrari in photocopy – Verstappen, who had done well in the morning session, has the fourth fastest time 6 tenths of a second behind Hamilton, just slightly faster than team mate Sergio Perez. The Dutchman showed good times on the race pace, Red Bull leaves no stone unturned to be ready for the decisive round on Sunday. Sixth is Fernando Alonso, seventh Yuki Tsunoda, then the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who, as in the morning, have the eighth and ninth fastest time. The McLarens have instead the 11th and 13th times with Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, while Antonio Giovinazzi is 12th with Alfa Romeo.

The times of free practice 2 – These times of the second free practice session of the GP in Abu Dhabi:

1. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’23 “691

2. Ocon (Alpine) 1’24 ”034

3. Bottas (Mercedes) 1’24 ”083

4. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’24 ”332

5. Perez (Red Bull) 1’24 ”400

6. Alonso (Alpine) 1’24 ”495

7. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’24 ”532

8. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’24 “557

9. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’24 ”844

10. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’24 ”940

11. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’24 ”959

12. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’25 ”108

13. Norris (McLaren) 1’25 ”153

14. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’25 ”195

15. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’25 ”385

16. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’25 ”440

17. Russell (Williams) 1’25 ”549

18. Latifi (Williams) 1’25 “687

19. Schumacher (Haas) 1’25 ”784

20. Mazepin (Haas) 1’26 “336

The times of FP1 – The times of free 1 of the GP in Abu Dhabi:

1. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’25 ”009

2. Bottas (Mercedes) 1’25 ”205

3. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’25 ”355

4. Perez (Red Bull) 1’25 ”363

5. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’25 ”378

6. Alonso (Alpine) 1’25 ”625

7. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’25 “822

8. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’25 ”846

9. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’25 ”886

10. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’26 ”007

11. Ocon (Alpine) 1’26 ”025

12. Norris (McLaren) 1’26 ”123

13. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’26 ”189

14. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’26 ”409

15. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’26 ”608

16. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’26 ”676

17. Aitken (Williams) 1’27 ”481

18. Latifi (Williams) 1’27 ”487

19. Schumacher (Haas) 1’27 “698

20. Mazepin (Haas) 1’28 ”305

December 10, 2021

