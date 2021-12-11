F1 Abu Dhabi, the strategies with the tires of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Max with the soft at the start to try to escape, Lewis with the medium to have the advantage during the race. But Norris and Perez who could attack will also mount the soft ones: all the variables of the F1 GP

The prediction on the eve, for a change, has been denied. Just when everything seemed set for the pole position of the Mercedes F1, which had appeared up to that moment in the fastest (at least on the flying lap) Abu Dhabi GP of Red Bull, Max Verstappen broke the bank. He did it with a lap in Q3 which is a small bignami of the qualities of the 24-year-old Dutchman: a combination of speed, aggression, cunning and superfine control of the car, which propelled him towards the thirteenth – certainly the most important – pole of his career, the tenth of the season. And that somehow changes the cards on the table in view of the race, in which Max, also due to the particular set-up choices, will be able to set up a defense race on a track where overtaking maneuvers are historically anything but obvious.

red bull, the sacrifice of perez – Of course the result surprises above all Lewis Hamilton, “confined” to second place and even by almost four tenths, an eternity on a circuit that recent modifications have made even faster than in the past. Thanks also (but not only) to the perfect execution of the stable game studied by the Red Bull wall, who bravely chose to sacrifice Sergio Perez in the first attempt in Q3, in order to guarantee Max a trail that allowed him to gain also in the central sector, the one theoretically most unfavorable to the Honda engine. The real difference, however, Verstappen made it in the more technical stretch of the Yas Marina track: it is here that the Dutch ace danced through the fast corners, controlling to the limit a car made extreme by the choice of a very low rear wing. . A possible double-edged sword ahead of the GP.

f1, the red bull rischiatutto – In fact, it is no coincidence that the Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, commented on the pole position of his pupil, highlighting the third sector more than the clever game of wakes implemented on the straight. And it is no coincidence that in FP3, usually used to find the perfect balance in terms of qualifying, Verstappen was the protagonist of a mini-race simulation, aimed precisely at verifying the degradation of fully fueled tires with a rear wing. so extreme. In short, finding the limit with the softer compounds and just for a full speed ride is very different from managing a single-seater that, with a full tank, could slip all over the place, degrading the tires in an anomalous way. It is in this sense that Red Bull played all out on the flying lap in qualifying, then focusing on the defensive skills – certainly, not to be underestimated – of its driver.

verstappen, defense race? – The issue of tire degradation will therefore be crucial when the traffic lights go out. Having qualified in Q3 with the soft ones – the mediums with which he had closed the first attempt were ruined in a lockout – Verstappen will be able to enjoy greater grip at the start and in the very first laps of the GP, also being able to count on a race pace that, in FP2 , it had seemed extremely consistent with the softer Pirellis (but also thanks to a more loaded rear wing). On the other hand, if the choice to use the most extreme rear wing specification could complicate strategic plans and wear tires faster, on the other hand it can prove to be a formidable ally to defend against possible straights with a good top speed on the straight. Hamilton attacks.

lewis, the unknown of averages – Tire degradation or not, it is clear however that, with Verstappen’s pole position, Red Bull has put itself in the best conditions to defend its leadership in the Drivers’ standings. Max will have to think about repelling Lewis’s attacks and, to do so, he will also have a set of more performing tires at the decisive moment of the start. On the other hand, despite having tires capable of lengthening the first part of the race and delaying the stop – perhaps aiming for a final with the Pirellis much fresher than those of his rival – Hamilton could suffer in the first kilometers of the race, with the risk of losing the position at the hands of Norris and Perez, both in the second row with the soft. A situation that is far from ideal for the English champion who, in addition to having to avoid any kind of contact at the start, may have to set up a race in pursuit of a Red Bull that will make speed on the forehand his sharpest weapon. “In my opinion I have the best tires for the race,” Lewis underlined at the conference after qualifying. We will see who will be proven wrong, in the best tradition of the most spectacular and surprising World Cup in recent years.

December 11, 2021 (change December 11, 2021 | 19:08)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link