F1, accident for Charles Leclerc in FP1. What happened and conditions of Ferrari in Mexico – OA Sport

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
1 minute read

It wasn’t a start to remember for Charles Leclerc on the weekend of Mexico City, stage of the 2021 F1 World Championship. The Monegasque of Ferrari, engaged like all the leading drivers of the wheel in the first free practice session of the Mexican world championship, became the protagonist of an accident.

Charles, like the Red Bull host Sergio Perez, lost control of his Ferrari in turn 16, that is in the area of ​​the stadium which then leads onto the straight in front of the pits. A big oversteer it caused the crash with the rear against the barriers.

A dynamic that fortunately for Leclerc did not have major consequences on the car, beyond the damaged wing. The mechanics, in fact, managed to repair the car without particular difficulties, experiencing no further problems. Only a great fear, therefore, for the Ferrari driver who was then able to complete FP1.

A first hour of free practice, however, which was not so comforting in terms of pure performance, given that the two Reds of the Spaniard Carlos Sainz and of the aforementioned Leclerc have finished in sixth and eighth position, respectively, making up 1 ″ 122 and a 1 ″ 326 from the Finn’s Mercedes Valtteri Bottas.

