F1 Arabia, Hamilton: ‘Verstappen my toughest challenge. I love doing impossible feats’

The Mercedes Englishman wants to recover 8 points from the Dutchman: “This duel is beautiful, also for the sport. I work to always improve, and to be able to do what they say cannot be done. Mercedes is a team with a great mentality “

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are in better shape than ever. The world champion can’t wait to get into the cockpit and face the first of the last two races of the season, which could reconfirm him as world champion and give him the eighth title of his career. To do this Hamilton knows that with two victories he will not even have to look at what Max Verstappen is doing, who in the standings precedes him by eight points and, strictly arithmetic, this weekend could be crowned champion in the event of a podium and a very negative result. .

Unknown Jeddah – But it is a difficult event to imagine, especially looking at how Mercedes and Lewis have won the last two races in Brazil and Qatar. “Yes, I’m happy to race – Hamilton said today – I can’t wait to fight and the team is ready too. How will our car go? It is difficult to say, the simulations do not predict the situation of the asphalt, which being new will be dirty. It looks like a track not unlike Silverstone, with long straights but also with lots of curves. There are several unknowns, tomorrow we will know more in the free practice ”.

Fascinating challenge – The duel against Red Bull and Max Verstappen is giving the fans great emotions: “It’s fascinating – confirmed Hamilton – we are two teams that are playing closely together. For sport it’s good because it helps F1 find more fans. Is it the toughest duel I’ve ever faced? Certainly the toughest challenge in a long time, the most difficult “. But the drive to improve never dies: “Every year I have the goal of increasing my level, improving in all areas, I talk about how you prepare, how you feel, how you approach work, competition is always a reference with respect to the level that has been reached before. I push more and more than in the past “.

Great Mercedes – Hamilton then specified that in all this he is supported by a great team: “In Brazil we have seen that as a team we have a great mentality, that we know how to fight and never give up, doing everything well and staying focused. I don’t know if we have improved our level, we have been strong as a group ”. Then the answer to a local fan’s question: what drives him to move forward in F1? “The idea that you can always improve, fight for perfection, for the perfect lap, the perfect GP, the highest speed, prove that something they tell you is impossible is possible. This is the best feeling “.

December 2, 2021 (change December 2, 2021 | 17:48)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link