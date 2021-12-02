F1 Arabia, the words of Leclerc and Sainz: ‘Ferrari, a beautiful step for 2022’

The Cavallino riders begin the budgets of the year. The Monegasque: “We maximized the potential, compared to 2020 the improvement was important”. The Spaniard: “Have I scored points for 13 races? Nice, the reliability helped. But it is important to finish third in the constructors “

Ferrari is aiming strong for third place in the constructors. This weekend, the Cavallino could collect the points needed to secure third place in the brands standings. For Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, however, the time to take stock is approaching, regardless of the achievement of a goal that now seems close, it represents a step forward but certainly not something to flag. “Let’s say it was a clean season and we maximized the potential available – said Leclerc – so I think it is a positive season, especially compared to last year because it was a good step forward that we hope to see next year too. “.

Insidious circuit – The third place in the constructors’ standings is the most immediate goal to take home: “The recovery made in Qatar is positive – he said – it’s what we needed to score important points to consolidate our position in the standings. What will this track be like? I don’t think overtaking will be difficult for a street circuit. But the pitfalls will not be lacking, from high speeds, to the walls, errors will not be possible. The duel with McLaren? In the second part of the season the updates on the engine worked well, let’s see how we manage in these last two races ”.

Race management – Leclerc is also satisfied from a personal point of view: “I think I have improved in race management in general, including overall qualifying management. I have to improve the balance between qualifying and the race, sometimes it matters to sacrifice a little session to be faster on Sunday, I have to improve a little in the search for this balance ”.

Talk Sainz – Carlos Sainz is on the same wavelength as his teammate: “How will this new track in Jeddah be? For now, I’ve been riding it for a while. Looks interesting. Can we close the duel for third place with McLaren? I don’t know if we will be able to score points to close it, I like the scenario, but they are always fighting, I think we will arrive in Abu Dhabi ”. They remind him that this weekend could be the 14th in a row, always in points: “Well that’s something I like – said the Spaniard – reliability has helped, I see it as a positive, consistent year, with 3 podiums, points and one good position in the drivers and constructors standings. How much would I like to finish in front of Charles? It is more symbolic than anything else, one mistake is enough to go back. It’s a good duel, but the priority remains to help the team finish third constructors ”.

December 2nd – 6.15pm

