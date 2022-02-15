F1 – Aston Martin: great maneuvers to reach the top

Exactly 32 days to go until the first one Great Prize of the season of F1 2022. In these cold days of February we are witnessing the first presentations of the cars that will be protagonists during this long adventure that awaits us. In home Aston Martin (read here the technical information) seems to be fine. Presentation performed, flawlessly. Elegance, futurism and spectacularity: this is how I described the launch of the AMR22.

Wonderful livery with that bright green, with a slightly different shade from last year, which brings to my sight a Nordic forest illuminated by a clear midday sun. Beautiful is beautiful, there is no need to say. But since the beginning of 2021 the colors chosen for the brand identity have immediately found my favors. Maybe that green recalls hope but, aesthetically, the palette chosen for the single-seater was for me the most fascinating of the entire starting grid.

Hopefully beyond beauty, in the home Aston have acquired speed, solidity and ability to manage competitions. We all know that also due to the cut in the fund last year, the house located near the circuit of Silverstone was one of the biggest “disappointments”, with the pilots who tried in every way to get back on top. Stroll less than Vettel who took the whole team on his shoulders.

The car for 2022 has been unveiled, the line-up is loaded, the team is approaching the new regulations with many changes regarding the staff. The elements seem to fit together well but only the pre-season tests that will be staged next week at Barcelona and the first Great Awards they will tell us if the path taken is the right one.

2022 will be a real test for Aston Martinto say so was also the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel who has already expressed several considerations in this regard. “This is the second of the 5 years we have given ourselves as a plan, the projects are big and ambitious, it is wonderful to be part of them. Everyone wants to win, including me, there is no F1 if you don’t have the ambition to win, the most important thing is to always look forward and grow“

The words of the German do not hide anything. They are colored with enthusiasm, challenge, ambition. Words that should reach the ears of his detractors, people who would like him sad, depressed and not focused on future challenges. Seb he wants to win but is aware that he has entered a context that is growing and is in the making.

“I think the truth is that the team is growing ” said the former Ferrari driver. “Obviously, a scrambling in management takes some time to absorb. There will be an increase in size, we will become more agile and streamline processes, but this year will certainly be a test case to see how good we are.“

Vettel arrived in England last year and to welcome him as team principal was there Otmar Szafnauer, with whom he has always had an excellent relationship even when the two were part of different teams. The pilot of Heppenheim has always expressed his esteem towards Otmar and also confirmed it in recent days, after learning of the entry of Mike Crack instead of Szafnauer.

“Otmar I’ve always liked him and I’ve always had a good relationship with him, frankly I think it’s hard not to have him! He had a very central role in the team, many guys in the team also appreciated him because he had been part of the team for a very long time, and his departure obviously involves some significant changes.“

As always, the German champion spares honey for no one, he is grateful for what Otmar he did for the team but at the same time he is projected to the near future:

“But looking ahead, I think that Mike is a fantastic purchase and I look forward to working on it together; It has been a long time since we worked together but I think he is an exceptional person and with a great spirit … I am convinced that it will be a great added value for the team“

Never a word out of place for German. Driver number 5 knows how important hospitality and team spirit are. He is the innate bearer of a unique charisma in the world of F1. Those who have worked with him have always felt comfortable and have always praised him. He is a great team man and has such an enviable experience that I don’t think that Mike may have problems with him. Having already worked together, I am sure that the agreement will come by itself, of course. For the two it will be like picking up a bicycle left aside for a long time.

And there is also coming Dan Fallows that after a long parenthesis in Red Bullwill change his jacket, moving not too far since Milton Keynesgeographically speaking, it is very close to the headquarters of Aston Martin. Dan Fallows is an excellent added value, grown under the wings of the great and brilliant Adrian Newey, will be able to make its contribution especially on the aerodynamic side. Many new features, a rapidly growing headquarters (seen with my own eyes in December), new names of a certain caliber, new sponsors to complete the company’s enrichment, among which the giant Aramco stands out.

Everything seems to be going in a very specific direction. AND Seb he looks more charged than ever and if his car proves to be competitive I think he will show some good ones. He does not think in the least about retirement, also because, given how much he was full of panache during the Roc held in Sweden some time ago, he doesn’t look like a pilot who is pondering giving up what he loves to do.

To finish second behind a Rally legend like Sebastien Loeb, on the snow, where he had never raced, I think it can best represent the image of a rider who, despite everything, after so many years and after a decidedly difficult period, feels the fire still burning inside him. I would already warn some journalists who last year marched us a bit on these news that turned out to be decidedly on the verge of fake.

These statements have sent me a great desire for redemption but at the same prudence because the values ​​on the field have not been shown. In a few days there will be the first tests and only there will we be able to get a picture of the situation. Some have already spread the rumor that the AMR22 should be completely revised, but I prefer to trust the statements of one of the protagonists of the team rather than take at face value news created artfully just to put a piece of some gossip born weeks ago that leaked a delay for the preparation of this season.

I don’t know why l‘Aston Martin And Sebastian Vettel they are constantly targeted with criticism, doubts and words that seem poison. We must always be very careful about how we talk about every situation because whoever hurts with a pen, perishes with a pen.

Photo: Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team