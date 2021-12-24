F1 bomb: “In 2022 he won’t race, leave …”

“Lewis Hamilton he will retire and will not race in 2022 “. The bomb comes from Bernie Ecclestone, who gave an interview to the Swiss newspaper Blick in which he talked about the future of the British Mercedes driver, after the burning defeat suffered by Verstappen in the last race of the 2021 World Formula One.

The former Circus boss also focused on the final race in Abu Dhabi which awarded the F1 world title to Max Verstappen: “Race director Masi could have spared himself some trouble if he had immediately stopped the race with the red flag after Latifi’s accident. Then there would have been a super final between Max and Lewis for the last three laps. Masi will also blame himself for this. today. Many things have gone wrong, we can’t change them anymore. “

A sad ending that according to Ecclestone could have sensational consequences: “The disappointment of Abu Dhabi was too big and I understand that. Now, reached to seven titles Michael Schumacher, it’s the perfect time for him to realize his dream of becoming an entrepreneur in the fashion world “ . However Verstappen said he did not believe Hamilton’s retirement, and Ecclestone interprets these words as a Dutchman’s hope: “I understand. With Hamilton success counts twice. And I say that Max is currently the best driver“.

He then concluded by noting that Hamilton “he only has to lose in 2022, he has an ambitious partner like George Russell, and then we have to see who will have the best car with the new regulations. And let’s not forget about Max Verstappen … I spoke to him a couple of days ago father. I quickly realized he didn’t want to discuss his son’s future, so we just talked about business. “

Hamilton’s words add to Hamilton’s silence on social media and his departure from the spotlight. Attitudes that now someone is beginning to consider not as symptoms of a momentary crisis but as clues, which could lead him to drastic future choices. The decision to desert the usual Awards gala organized by the FIA, in which the winners and protagonists of the season are celebrated as well as not following theofficial account of F1 on social media, it does not seem to leave room for doubt.

The hypothesis of a sensational withdrawal is even fed by the head of Mercedes, Toto Wolff, which revealed: “I hope he keeps running, but I don’t think he will ever digest what happened. He has to overcome the great pain, he is a man with clear values.” It seems that the seven-time world champion is thinking of leaving his world, that of F1, of which he has been the undisputed protagonist for the last ten years.

