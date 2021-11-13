F1 Brazil, free practice 2: first Alonso, second Verstappen, third Bottas

The Spaniard from Alpine is the fastest in the session preceding the Sprint Race. Then Verstappen and Bottas. The Red Bull team principal: “I would be amazed if they penalized Verstappen, we have already seen these scenes in the past”

There is Fernando Alonso at the top of the list of times of the second free practice session of the Brazilian GP. The Spaniard from Alpine in 1’11 “238 preceded Red Bull Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas’ Mercedes. Fourth Esteban Ocon with the second Alpine, fifth Lewis Hamilton with the second Mercedes. Sixth Sergio Perez with the second Red Bull, then there is Antonio Giovinazzi seventh in the Alfa Romeo ahead of the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.Tenth time for the second Alfa Romeo of Kimi Raikkonen At 20.30 Italian the Sprint Race will be disputed which will define the starting grid.

Horner defends Max – As for the waiting for the decision of the commissioners on the moving wing of the Mercedes and on the touch in parc fermé that Max Verstappen was seen doing on the Hamilton car, today also spoke the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who wanted justify his pilot: “It was just curious – said the manager a Sky Sport UK – we had drivers who pulled the clutch levers, others who stuck their heads in the cockpits, tires touched, touches to the front wings. This is not unusual and no cases have ever been raised. The speed of the Mercedes on the straight is very impressive, so he just wanted to take a look, the drivers are known to be very curious, things already seen many times. For me a penalty against Verstappen would be surprising. “

The convocation – Verstappen has been summoned for an alleged violation of Article 2.5.1 of the International Sporting Code, which states: “Only the officials in charge can enter the Parc Fermé. No operations, checks, adjustments or repairs are permitted except authorized by the officials themselves or by current legislation “. Hamilton, on the other hand, is being investigated for irregular moving wing because after the qualification the technical delegate Jo Bauer communicated that an irregularity was detected on his Mercedes to the Drs, which did not meet the requirement of the maximum distance between the bulkheads of 85 mm.

November 13 – 17:17

