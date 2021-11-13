F1 / Brazil, talks over, Horner: “I would be surprised by a penalty for Max” – LIVE – Live





[F1] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it. It is a morning that can be decisive for the Formula 1 World Championship. The stewards will decide if and how to penalize Lewis Hamilton for the irregularities found in the operation of the DRS. In addition, the Stewards will listen to Max Verstappen, accused of having touched the Mercedes of the seven-time world champion in a parc fermé, something prohibited by the regulation.

16.15 – Regarding the situation at Mercedes Horner stated that: “The test is clear, you are either in or out of the rules. In 2012 we didn’t overtake it with the front and started from the pit lane. There was the possibility to appeal, but we did not ”.

16.10 – Horner described Verstappen’s behavior in the Parc Fermé: “He was investigating. In the past we have seen everything, tires touched, front wings tested, drivers looking inside the cockpit and much more, even paddles clicked behind the wheel. There has never been a controversy. I would be really surprised if Max was penalized ”.

16.05 – In the event of a penalty, Mercedes will appeal from what filters from the Interlagos paddock.

16.00 – At Red Bull they are taking care not to run into the same problem found on Hamilton’s Mercedes.

The Red Bull DRS gap test before FP2 pic.twitter.com/sJEtFVjhmv – Junaid # JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) November 13, 2021

15.55 – Timo Glock jokes about Mercedes’ possible thesis that the damage is due to Verstappen’s touch: “If that were the case, they shouldn’t be allowed to drive a straight line”, comment on the fact that the appendages would be too weak to resist even the flow of air at high speed.

15.50 – The FIA ​​has various images to view about Verstappen’s hypothetical ‘touch’ to the ailerons. From Fernando Alonso’s camera car, who parked behind the top three, the Dutchman can be seen taking measurements, but distance and perspective make it difficult to understand if there is actually a touch or not from the Red Bull driver.

15.40 – Preparations are underway for the second free practice session. Here you can follow our direct written.

15.30 – The FIA ​​has not yet returned the rear wing of Lewis Hamilton’s car to Mercedes. However, permission was given to replace it under a closed park regime without consequences (relating to this change forced by the contingent situation). The verdict on the infringement, however, has yet to be issued.

15.25 – The confrontation between the Commissioners and Ron Meadows (Mercedes) ended just a few minutes ago. The duration was almost an hour, like yesterday afternoon’s summit (in Brazil). The decisions of the Stewards are therefore awaited.

15.20 – Another aspect to consider in drafting the sentence for the Commissioners is to weigh the words to perfection also in view of any appeals, made very complicated by the fact that in about 5 hours the Sprint Qualification will start.

15.10 – The more time passes, the more certified how high the stakes are right now.

15.00 – One hour to the start of PL2, news are awaited from the Commissioners on Verstappen and Hamilton.

14.45 – According to Helmut Marko, words reported by the German newspaper F1-insider.com, Mercedes wants to support the thesis that Lewis Hamilton’s rear wing was damaged by Max Verstappen in Parc Fermé. “It’s incredible”, the opinion of the Head of the Red Bull youth program.

14.40 – No communication from the Stewards regarding Max Verstappen more than an hour after the confrontation between the Commissioners and the Dutchman. Evidently the decisions will all be issued after the second interview with Mercedes in progress at this time.

14.30 – Mercedes sporting director Ron Meadows is in conversation with the Commissioners.

14.25 – Hamilton has just arrived on the circuit.

14.20 – How delicate the situation is is shown by the fact that no Red Bull or Mercedes man made statements between last night and this morning.

14.10 – The second confrontation between the Stewards and Mercedes will begin in 20 minutes, just 90 minutes from the second free practice session scheduled at 16:00 Italian time.

14.05 – Opposite moods in this picture: Verstappen and Whitley look relaxed, unlike the Mercedes men.

14.00 – Faces lying between the Red Bull driver and his engineers after the confrontation with the commissioners. In 30 ‘it will be the turn of Mercedes.

Y Max to sus ingenieros. Parece que se están riendo. And Max a sus ingenieros. It looks they are laughing.#BrasilianGP #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/OsscQHp17c – Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) November 13, 2021

13.55 – Verstappen was accompanied by Jonathan Whitley, after the interview with the commissioners the Red Bull man reported what happened during the confrontation with the Stewards at the Red Bull high command, namely the team principal Christian Horner, the consultant Helmut Marko and the technical director Adrian Newey.

13.50 – Verstappen left the meeting after 15 minutes, these are his words: “I can’t say anything, we’ll see”.

13.45 – At 2.30 pm it will be Mercedes’ turn to return to the Stewards report after the first summit yesterday following the infringement found by FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer.

13.40 – The Dutchman is at the moment with the commissioners.

Max Verstappen heading to the FIA ​​Office 9:27 local time #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/D6D9dijRVD – Silja Rulle (@SiljaRulle) November 13, 2021

13.35 – This, on the other hand, is our analysis of why Verstappen’s conduct after qualifying ended up under the attention of the commissioners.

13.30 – Let’s start with the facts. This is why Hamilton is under investigation by the commissioners.