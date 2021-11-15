F1, Brazilian GP: amazing Hamilton, Verstappen burns in comeback. The Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz fifth and sixth

If Max Verstappen was thinking of delivering the knockout blow in the Brazilian Grand Prix, now he will have to reconsider. After recovering 25 positions between Friday qualification and sprint qualification (20 for irregular wing, 5 for engine replacement), Lewis Hamilton won his 101st race and dropped back down in the world rankings. Verstappen’s advantage drops to 14 points when there are three races left in the championship: Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates.

The Mercedes-Red Bull challenge was reiterated as it is in the third place of Valtteri Bottas and in the fourth of Sergio Perez. With the passing of the GPs, Ferrari confirmed its third position in Formula 1 thanks to the fifth position of Charles Leclerc and the sixth of Carlos Sainz. The two riders battled at the start, then Sainz lifted his foot and avoided the worst. McLaren, which is the reference rival, takes home only the tenth place of Lando Norris (Ricciardo retired due to technical problems) and slips to minus 31.5 points.

The race began with the excellent starting point of the two Red Bulls, with Verstappen in the lead ahead of Perez and Bottas. Starting from tenth place, Hamilton immediately gave a show: after one lap he was sixth, after 5 laps he was already close to the Red Bulls, thanks also to the team order given to Bottas: “Exchange of positions at turn 1” .

Hamilton continued to push throughout the race, and for about fifteen laps he did it a few meters from Verstappen, waiting to place the overtaking: The first attempt was stopped by the rival: both cars went off the track, the Fia decided not to spoil the show and let it go. Eleven laps later, the maneuver was successful and reopened a World Championship that seemed definitively in favor of Red Bull. In the final, Perez stopped in the pits to mount soft tires and get the point for the fastest lap, which otherwise would have been Hamilton’s. This is also Formula 1.

The reactions of the protagonists

Hamilton: «It was from Silverstone that I didn’t have much support in favor, this surprised and honored me. Thanks Brazil, it helped me in my hardest weekend. This victory seems to me the first, as if I hadn’t won in a very long time. Before the race, my father reminded me of a Formula 3 race in 2004. Never give up, that’s what I did. I dedicate success to him ».

Verstappen: «We tried them all, it was a good battle, we just lacked a bit of race pace, but it was fun. We have limited the damage, in the next races we will take a step forward ».

Leclerc: «Compared to the sprint qualification I had to improve in driving and I did it. I drove and managed well, getting the most out of the car. We will be competitive when we fight for the World Cup ».

Sainz: «I got a bad start despite having followed the same procedure as the qualy-sprint. It’s something I don’t understand. From then on I had a good pace and I managed the tires. I tried to approach Charles, but the dirty air of the trail did not allow me. I could have finished in the top 5, but this is the second time that I start wrong and I can’t. If it happens when you have a fast car you get angry ”.

Binotto: «We have 31.5 points more than McLaren, but we will have to fight until the last race. We are happy, satisfied above all with the reliability. We cannot fight with the former, because this car is the daughter of the old project, but we have grown up. Here in Brazil we have done well in the management of strategies. I trembled over the duel between riders at the start, but neither of us took excessive risks. They know what to do, they must always maintain a safety margin. The new power unit has made us gain speed on the straight, the difference compared to rivals is narrowing. And the data measured at the counter give me hope ».

Next GP on November 21 in Qatar, at the Losail circuit (starting at 3 pm).