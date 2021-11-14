F1, Brazilian Grand Prix live

Everything is ready for this Sunday of Formula 1, the Brazilian Grand Prix: after yesterday’s sprint race, won by Bottas with second Verstappen, a new challenge between the Dutchman and Hamilton, decisive for the world championship.17:39

Bottas therefore starts in pole position, in the front row with Verstappen, behind him Sainz and Perez, with Hamilton who will start tenth, after starting last in the sprint race and having recovered up to fifth position but having five penalties.17:42

Verstappen therefore with 21 points of advantage and a huge possibility of putting a serious mortgage on the world championship, we need an alien test for Hamilton, yesterday able to start last and recover up to fifth position.17:43

High temperatures, strong wind: climate that could change the race plan of some teams given the asphalt that could wear out the tires more quickly.17:46

Warm up underway, all ready for the start of this Brazilian Grand Prix!17:58

PARTIES! Verstappen snatches the first position, Leclerc attacks Sainz for the fourth position!18:03

ROUND 2. Perez passes Bottas, always in difficulty in the first laps, Hamiton already seventh to the attack of Vetter, sixth.18:04

LAP 3. Hamilton passes Vettel and already attacks Sainz, puncture for Norris who must return to the pits.18:05

LAP 4. Hamilton unleashed, Sainz also passed and Leclerc in his sights: the Red Bulls in front continue to push.18:06

ROUND 5. Leclerc practically lets Hamilton, who has another pace, crash behind them for Tsunoda.18:08

LAP 6. Hamilton also passes Bottas by order of the team and goes to the attack of Perez, now three seconds down.18:09

LAP 7. Safety car for Tsunoda debris: there may be the first entrances to the pits.18:10

LAP 8. Cars passing through the pit lane to allow the marshals to clean the track.18:13

ROUND 9. Expects to restart: great opportunity for Hamilton to attack Perez and get close to verstappen.18:16

ROUND 10. Vestappen waits until the end to restart, the Dutchman and Perez detach Hamilton, Bottas in defense on Leclerc.18:18